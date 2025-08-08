EXCLUSIVE: 'Deluded' Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'More Determined Than Ever to Relaunch Showbiz Career' — Despite 'No-One With A Decent Reputation Wanting to Work With Him'

The 55-year-old rapper and music mogul, whose lawyer says he's "more determined than ever" to rebuild his public image, has sparked disbelief in the industry with the statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs imagines he still has more to offer the world of showbiz, even as he sits in a Brooklyn jail awaiting sentencing for prostitution-related convictions.

"He genuinely thinks he's coming back stronger," a source told us. "But no one with a decent reputation wants anything to do with him now. He is totally deluded if he thinks he is going to stroll out of jail and back into the recording studios and boardrooms he once dominated.

"Not one big-name producer in the industry will want to work with him, and no entrepreneur will want to get tied up with him."

"He will have nowhere to go and nothing to sell. He's done," the insider added.