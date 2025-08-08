EXCLUSIVE: 'Deluded' Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'More Determined Than Ever to Relaunch Showbiz Career' — Despite 'No-One With A Decent Reputation Wanting to Work With Him'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs imagines he still has more to offer the world of showbiz, even as he sits in a Brooklyn jail awaiting sentencing for prostitution-related convictions.
The 55-year-old rapper and music mogul, whose lawyer says he's "more determined than ever" to rebuild his public image, has sparked disbelief in the industry with the statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Totally Deluded'
"He genuinely thinks he's coming back stronger," a source told us. "But no one with a decent reputation wants anything to do with him now. He is totally deluded if he thinks he is going to stroll out of jail and back into the recording studios and boardrooms he once dominated.
"Not one big-name producer in the industry will want to work with him, and no entrepreneur will want to get tied up with him."
"He will have nowhere to go and nothing to sell. He's done," the insider added.
A senior music executive added: "It's delusional. He keeps talking about launching a comeback, but there's no comeback to make.
"The brand is radioactive. The artists don't want him. The companies won't touch him. People are staying silent now, but that doesn't mean they're waiting. They're staying away."
Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center after being found guilty on July 2 of two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.
While he was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, he still faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for October 3.
A federal judge has repeatedly denied his requests for bail, citing his history of violence and the risk he poses to society.
Rotting Behind Bars
Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters about Combs' comeback plans: "One of the things he tells me – and this is his exact phrase – is, 'I have more to give.' He looks at life as a gift he's been given."
Agnifilo added: "This situation gives him the chance to make something special out of his life."
A former music label staffer said about the lawyer's declarations: "There's no PR firm behind Diddy now, and no streaming platform, and no legitimate label will get behind him. His brand is finished."
Combs' legal team has recently reignited its appeal for bail from jail, citing what they described as "inhumane" conditions at the grim Metropolitan Detention Center.
In a previous filing, Agnifilo claimed Combs had been served expired meals infested with maggots at the New York lockup, and called the repeated lockdowns "exceptional circumstances" warranting immediate release.
Trump To The Rescue?
Agnifilo also argued his client was "not a flight risk" and emphasized Combs had shown "nothing but respect" to the justice system. He proposed house arrest at Combs' Miami mansion with round-the-clock monitoring.
However, Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the plea, stating Combs had "failed to satisfy his burden" for release and warning that his crimes involved "coercion, subjugation, and violence."
The disgraced rapper's team has even gone so far as to explore a presidential pardon. Combs' lawyer, Nicole Westmoreland, confirmed to CNN: "It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations about a pardon."
But President Donald Trump, 79, has poured cold water on the possibility, citing Combs' past hostility toward him.
"I was very friendly with him," Trump told Newsmax. "But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. It makes it more difficult to do."
In 2020, Combs told radio host Charlamagne Tha God: "White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is real dangerous."