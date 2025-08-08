Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

'They're Blocking New Stars': 'White Lotus' Actor Slams Aging Movie Veterans For Getting Plastic Surgery to Play 'Young Roles'

picture of Sam Nivola
Source: MEGA

'The White Lotus' actor Sam Nivola has blasted veteran stars for having plastic surgery and nabbing 'younger roles' at the expense of rising talent.

Aug. 8 2025, Updated 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The White Lotus actor Sam Nivola has blasted aging movie stars for having plastic surgery in order to play younger parts.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 21-year-old, who played Lochlan Ratliff in the third installment of the drama which aired this year, says age-defying veterans are stopping younger talent from coming through.

Article continues below advertisement

Blocking Younger Talent

picture of Sam Nivola
Source: MEGA

Nivola claims barely any young stars are coming through as veteran actors are looking younger due to surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "The old movie stars are getting plastic surgery, and they're looking younger, and they're staying young.

"You have these really old people playing young roles."

Nivola, who is the son of fellow actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, continued: “And it's not giving any space for the young'uns to move in and make a name for themselves.

"With all due respect to those people, one day they won't be here anymore, literally, and they will have to create new stars."

Article continues below advertisement

Chalamet The Exception

picture of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

'The White Lotus' star says Timothée Chalamet is the only young actor he can think of making an impact in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Nivola says Timothée Chalamet is one of the only names he can think of when he picks his brain for new movie stars.

He said: "I think Timothée Chalamet is one of the best actors alive, and he's a total star.

"He's one of a very few examples I could come up with. But it's a different kind of movie star; he's not huge and jacked. He looks a little more like me," he said. "I wish!"

In the same interview, Nivola explained why he doesn't attribute his success to being a nepo baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Nepo Baby

Nivola is adamant is success is not down to his famous parents, Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola.
Source: MEGA

Nivola is adamant is success is not down to his famous parents, Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Sean Norfleet and Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson’s Grandson Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charge And Faces Four Years In Prison If Found Guilty

Photo of Liam Gallagher

EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Rock Wildmen Sparks Fears He's Back on Cocaine Ahead of His Group’s Huge U.S. Tour

Article continues below advertisement

He explained: "Other than my genes, I don’t think I can attribute much of my success to my parents.

"I feel proud that I’ve done it for myself, and sometimes in spite of them."

About landing his first movie role, he said: "I didn't get my dad's agent to call up so-and-so. I did it by myself.

"I didn't want to give anyone an excuse to be able to say that anything I’ve achieved has been because of anyone other than me. And I'm proud of that."

He dropped out of Columbia University after one semester, adding: "My parents were upset. It totally scared them, which is understandable.

"I wasn't happy at the time because I couldn't dedicate everything in me to acting. And...I have problems with authority figures."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Nivola, here with his 'White Lotus' onscreen family, featured in an incest scene with Patrick Schwarzenegger, far left.
Source: MEGA

Nivola, here with his 'White Lotus' onscreen family, featured in an incest scene with Patrick Schwarzenegger, far left.

Nivola’s breakthrough role in the The White Lotus saw him take part in the now-infamous incest scene involving Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played his on-screen brother, which was branded as "disturbing" by some viewers at the time.

The actor admitted that it had been "weird" to kiss his male co-star, saying: "It was very weird kissing Patrick because he's a really good friend of mine.

"And, you know, I'm straight, he's straight. It's already weird. Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of f----d up."

His mother, Mortimer, also offered her own thoughts on her son's sex scene in The White Lotus with Schwarzenegger and fellow castmate Charlotte Le Bon — where they had a threesome.

"It's so crazy, all of it. It wasn't particularly crazier than having my boy go off to Thailand for so long," The Pink Panther actress said.

"Of course it was a bit bizarre, but being married to an actor, we've all had to watch each other do strange things.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.