Jack Nicholson’s Grandson Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charge And Faces Four Years In Prison If Found Guilty

The techno producer, who has a clean record, faces up to four years in state prison if found guilty of the crime, and he's next scheduled to appear in court on August 26.

LAPD's Pacific Division spokesperson revealed "they would not be releasing a mugshot" for Norfleet, whose mother is the 88-year-old movie star's daughter, Jennifer Nicholson.

The musician — whose DJ name is Cutter Mattock — publicly goes by Sean Knight Nicholson despite Jennifer marrying his father Mark Norfleet between 1997 and 2003.

His last known girlfriend was Elizabeth Lawlor, but he hasn't posted about her since June 2024 on his Instagram account.