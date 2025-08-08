Jack Nicholson’s Grandson Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charge And Faces Four Years In Prison If Found Guilty
Jack Nicholson's eldest grandson has been arrested for felony domestic abuse, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sean Norfleet, 29, was accused of attacking an unidentified woman and was booked and released on bond the same day.
Clean Record
The techno producer, who has a clean record, faces up to four years in state prison if found guilty of the crime, and he's next scheduled to appear in court on August 26.
LAPD's Pacific Division spokesperson revealed "they would not be releasing a mugshot" for Norfleet, whose mother is the 88-year-old movie star's daughter, Jennifer Nicholson.
The musician — whose DJ name is Cutter Mattock — publicly goes by Sean Knight Nicholson despite Jennifer marrying his father Mark Norfleet between 1997 and 2003.
His last known girlfriend was Elizabeth Lawlor, but he hasn't posted about her since June 2024 on his Instagram account.
Wannabe Musician
Norfleet describes himself as a music composer on his Instagram bio with mentions of "horror composition, experimental club, hardcore, dark ambient," and "phonk" genres.
His 26-year-old brother Duke is following in Nicholson's acting footsteps with roles in Tony Kaye's upcoming comedy The Trainer, Jimmy Giannopoulos' 2022 horror film Alone at Night, and Nicholas Jarecki's 2021 thriller Crisis.
Nicholson is also grandfather to three children — Walter, 14; Hank, 8; and Daisy, 13 — through his 44-year-old daughter Honey Hollman with Danish model Winnie Hollman.
The retired Hollywood legend has two children — daughter Lorraine, 35; and son Ray, 33 — from his five-year relationship with his Man Trouble co-star Rebecca Broussard, which ended in 1994.
Reclusive Star
Rebecca's first pregnancy was the catalyst to end of Nicholson's longest romantic relationship, with Oscar winner Anjelica Huston, from 1973-1990.
Nicholson has reportedly recognized 54-year-old Caleb Goddard as his son in private following an on-set fling with his Five Easy Pieces co-star Susan Anspach, who raised her son with ex-husband Mark Goddard.
The former lothario is estranged from his 31-year-old daughter, Tessa Gourin, with waitress Jennine Gourin, as he has never publicly acknowledged the paternity.
The reclusive icon hasn't been publicly seen since attending SNL50: The Anniversary Special in Manhattan on February 16 alongside his daughter Lorraine.
Nicholson hasn't graced the silver screen since portraying corporate CEO Charles Madison in James L. Brooks' dismally reviewed 2010 rom-com How Do You Know, which only earned $48.7M back from its $120M budget.
But the L.A. Lakers superfan has acted in some of the greatest films of all time, including Five Easy Pieces, Chinatown, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Shining, Terms of Endearment, Batman, A Few Good Men, As Good as It Gets, and About Schmidt.
Nicholson — who's a California Air National Guard veteran — has certainly been decorated for his acting career, having won three Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and even a Grammy Award.