EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Rock Wildmen Sparks Fears He's Back on Cocaine Ahead of His Group’s Huge U.S. Tour

"He clocked the camera and made a big show of it," a source close to the band said.

"It looked like he was having a laugh, but people are wondering if it's more than that. That's not something you joke about if you've really left it behind."

The incident came just days before Oasis is due to kick off the U.S. leg of their comeback tour, their first in over a decade, and also followed a tragic death at the Wembley show.

Lee Claydon, 41, tragically lost his life during the band's Saturday night concert on August 2 after he plummeted from his seat at the 90,000 capacity venue in London to the pavement below, and was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered "injuries consistent with a fall."

Gallagher, once famed for his hedonistic Britpop-era excess, has claimed in recent years to have cleaned up his act, switching drugs and alcohol for what he calls his "health trip."