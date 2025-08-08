EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Rock Wildmen Sparks Fears He's Back on Cocaine Ahead of His Group’s Huge U.S. Tour
Liam Gallagher has raised alarm among fans and insiders after miming a cocaine snort while being filmed entering a backstage toilet at the recent Oasis reunion gig at Wembley Stadium, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old rocker referenced illegal drug use as he spotted a fan filming him outside a Portaloo and gestured toward his nose before stepping inside.
"He clocked the camera and made a big show of it," a source close to the band said.
"It looked like he was having a laugh, but people are wondering if it's more than that. That's not something you joke about if you've really left it behind."
The incident came just days before Oasis is due to kick off the U.S. leg of their comeback tour, their first in over a decade, and also followed a tragic death at the Wembley show.
Lee Claydon, 41, tragically lost his life during the band's Saturday night concert on August 2 after he plummeted from his seat at the 90,000 capacity venue in London to the pavement below, and was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered "injuries consistent with a fall."
Gallagher, once famed for his hedonistic Britpop-era excess, has claimed in recent years to have cleaned up his act, switching drugs and alcohol for what he calls his "health trip."
Drug Fears?
He has spoken candidly about his struggles with arthritis, Hashimoto's disease, and a recent hip replacement, saying he now sticks to herbal remedies, apple cider vinegar, and a strict vocal care routine.
Gallagher said: "You've got to undo all the bad work you've done through f------ getting off your head and all that. It's time to undo it all now and get back to reality."
But those close to the tour say his drug-sniffing mime at Wembley moment has caused concern behind the scenes.
One industry insider added: "Liam's been doing the health thing, drinking vinegar and jogging, but there's always that lingering fear with someone like him.
Painful Health Issues
"If he's pretending to rack up lines backstage, it puts a lot of doubt in people's minds, especially with the American dates looming. It's sparked real fears. No one wants the wheels to come off now."
Gallagher had previously vowed to cut alcohol entirely during the tour to protect his famously raw voice, saying he now prefers a concoction of vinegar, honey, turmeric, lemon, and cayenne pepper to soothe his throat.
"I drink a lot of funky drinks," he previously said. "It's really good for when you get a hoarse voice. I've got a thyroid problem – Hashimoto's disease – so I can get a really hoarse voice."
In recent years, the former Oasis frontman has also spoken about his painful arthritis diagnosis, which led to hip replacement surgery in 2023.
He told Mojo magazine: "My hips are f-----, I've got arthritis, bad… I can't sleep at night for the pain. Tossing and turning. So I'm on herbal sleeping tablets and they've saved my life."
Gallagher admitted he initially resisted surgery, calling it a "stigma," but later changed his mind, sharing his recovery on X by saying: "Morning Rastas so I had my Hip operation last week, all went well and RESPEK to all the doctors and nurses who looked after me."
Despite his health-conscious public image, fans recall moments that hint at old habits dying hard.
In one interview, Gallagher said a fan once mistook his psoriasis flakes for cocaine and sniffed them. "They were taking it out of my hair and putting it on their gums and putting it up their f------ nose," he said.