EXCLUSIVE: The Who Frontman Roger Daltrey's Sad Last Days — And How the 81-Year-Old is Crippled With Fear He'll Become Too Ill to Perform

The Who – Daltrey and longtime bandmate Pete Townshend, 79 – will tour the U.S. and Canada until September 28, when they're due to close with a show at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The tour is being billed as their last, and Daltrey is increasingly uncertain whether he will ever perform live again.

While he insists his voice remains strong, he admitted the physical challenges have become overwhelming.

"It's gruelling," he said. "In the days when I was singing Who songs for three hours a night, six nights a week, I was working harder than most footballers."

Sources close to the band told us Daltrey's health has become a serious concern behind the scenes.

One longtime associate said: "Everyone around Roger can see how much this is costing him. There's a sense that this might really be the last time we see him do this at all."