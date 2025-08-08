EXCLUSIVE: The Who Frontman Roger Daltrey's Sad Last Days — And How the 81-Year-Old is Crippled With Fear He'll Become Too Ill to Perform
Sir Roger Daltrey is gripped by fear that his failing health could bring an abrupt end to what is expected to be The Who's final tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 81-year-old rocker feels "nervous" about getting through the band's North American dates, which begin August 16 in Florida, citing the long-term effects of meningitis and the toll of singing in extreme heat.
He said: "There's a big part of me that's going – I just hope I make it through."
Final Performance?
The Who – Daltrey and longtime bandmate Pete Townshend, 79 – will tour the U.S. and Canada until September 28, when they're due to close with a show at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The tour is being billed as their last, and Daltrey is increasingly uncertain whether he will ever perform live again.
While he insists his voice remains strong, he admitted the physical challenges have become overwhelming.
"It's gruelling," he said. "In the days when I was singing Who songs for three hours a night, six nights a week, I was working harder than most footballers."
Sources close to the band told us Daltrey's health has become a serious concern behind the scenes.
One longtime associate said: "Everyone around Roger can see how much this is costing him. There's a sense that this might really be the last time we see him do this at all."
Daltrey's Health Issues
Daltrey's fears are rooted in the aftermath of a near-fatal meningitis infection nine years ago, which left him with an impaired ability to regulate his body temperature.
He now finds it physically draining to perform in hot climates, which dominate the band's summer schedule.
Daltrey said: "It's done a lot of damage. It's (messing) up my internal thermometer, so every time I start singing in any climate over 75 degrees, I'm wringing with sweat, which drains my body salts. The potential to get really ill is there."
While Daltrey has largely kept his private health struggles out of the spotlight, members of the touring crew have reportedly grown increasingly uneasy about his condition during rehearsals and early shows.
"There have already been moments where we've had to scale things back," a production team member said. "He's giving it everything, but he's exhausted."
Despite his worries, Daltrey continues to stay upbeat.
He said: "Fortunately, my voice is still as good as ever. I'm still singing in the same keys, and it's still bloody loud."
But privately, there are signs the end of the road has been quietly accepted by the rocker.
"This is certainly the last time you will see us on tour," Daltrey said. "As to whether we'll play (one-off) concerts again, I don't know. The Who to me, is very perplexing."
Terrified Of Having To Cancel Last Minute
Friends say that even if standalone shows are offered, Daltrey is unlikely to accept unless he can guarantee the performance won't compromise his health.
"He's terrified of collapsing on stage or being forced to cancel at the last minute," an insider said. "It's not the way he wants to go out."