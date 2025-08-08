EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Damning Figures That Could Finally Rip Lid Off Truth About Bill Clinton’s ‘Intimate’ Bond With Jeffrey Epstein — Including 26 Lolita Express Flights and 17 White House Visits
Bill Clinton once declared "I wish I had never met him" while referring to his old pal Jeffrey Epstein — but RadarOnline.com can reveal newly surfaced documents and eyewitness claims are casting fresh doubt over that apparent regret.
Sources told us his words actually expose an "intimate" and deeply entrenched relationship.
The former U.S. president, now 78, flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, at least 26 times and hosted the convicted s-- offender at the White House on 17 recorded occasions, according to flight logs and visitor records reviewed by RadarOnline.com and cited in unsealed court filings.
Clinton's frequent contact with Epstein – and his ongoing ties to the pedophile s-- trafficker's madame Ghislaine Maxwell – raise fresh and disturbing questions about the depth of the relationship, as the former president continues to deny any wrongdoing.
Epstein Was 'Calculated'
The most chilling detail, according to Epstein biographer Dylan Howard, could be that Clinton's presence in Epstein's circle was not merely social or philanthropic.
"In 2002, when Clinton flew on Epstein's jet alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, his wife Hillary was a sitting U.S. Senator. It's hard to believe Epstein wasn't extracting important, if not, sensitive information about the United States," Howard said.
He added: "This is a president who has the ability to receive top-secret intelligence reports ... and he is in the regular presence of someone whom has now been unmasked as an individual who relished integrating himself into the establishment."
Renowned investigative journalist Howard – who published the best-selling book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales in the wake of Epstein's apparent jail suicide – added: "Epstein was calculated — he got close to powerful people not just to flaunt influence, but to harvest intelligence."
Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Urena, has insisted the Democrat "was not friends with Epstein" and that their brief encounters were "strictly around philanthropic work."
But evidence continues to mount.
'Gathering Blackmail Material'
Maxwell, now 63 and serving 20 years for trafficking girls into Epstein's sordid circle of perversions, attended Clinton's daughter Chelsea's 2010 wedding – an event insiders say proves the relationship went far deeper than charity links.
One well-placed source told RadarOnline.com: "The numbers are staggering — 26 flights, 17 visits. If the truth ever comes out, it could forever tarnish Clinton's legacy and expose how embedded Epstein was inside elite American institutions, including the White House."
According to Howard, Epstein's vile global operation also extended far beyond trafficking.
"We have compelling evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was a spy – largely for Israel's Mossad – and allowed to operate in the U.S. without consequence," he said.
"He used the classic 'honey trap' to gather blackmail material on the rich and powerful."
Howard added: "Even for those who did not fall for his ruse, their simple presence in his orbit was enough for Epstein to gather intelligence.
"In 2002, when Bill Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, his wife Hillary was serving as the United States Senator from New York. It's hard to imagine Epstein and Bill would not discuss information that was sensitive to the United States.
"What's more, as Epstein and Bill continued to rub shoulders, Hillary sat on the Committee on Armed Services."
"Epstein was calculated. He rubbed shoulders with those who could unwittingly provide him information and intelligence."
"I do not believe Epstein worked exclusively for the Mossad, either. I believe many countries sought information from him, and he also shopped information to the highest bidder."
"It also helps explain how Epstein was able to build a puzzling billion-dollar fortune. So, not only was Epstein running a shocking 'criminal enterprise' – as described by the FBI – but it was one with deep business and intelligences ties across a number of countries."
"This is a much bigger story than the world has ever known and is continually being ignored or glossed over in much of the so-called new reporting about Epstein."
One of Howard's sources, former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe, went on the record to allege Epstein was introduced into the intelligence community by Maxwell's father, British publishing tycoon and Mossad agent Robert Maxwell.
He said: "Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States.
"See, f------ around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it's not a crime. "But (having s-- with a) 14-year-old girl is a crime.
"And he was taking photos of politicians f------ fourteen-year-old girls – if you want to get it straight.
"They would just blackmail people – they would just blackmail people like that."
Clinton's name appears a damning 73 times in newly unsealed court documents relating to Epstein, which stem from his now-dead victim Virginia Giuffre's 2015 defamation suit against Maxwell.
Giuffre testified Epstein claimed Clinton "liked them young" when it came to girls.
Clinton's Massage Photos
Meanwhile, Epstein accuser Chauntae Davies, now 42, recalled giving Clinton a shoulder massage at Maxwell's urging during a 2002 Africa trip aboard the Lolita Express.
"President Clinton was a perfect gentleman," she insisted about their time together.
But insiders insist the massage is part of a larger and far more sinister truth. "There was a level of comfort and trust between them," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Clinton wasn't a pawn – he was a willing participant in Epstein's world."
As the FBI and House Oversight Committee consider new subpoenas, including one for Clinton in relation to the Epstein case, investigators are now under pressure to fully unravel what one source called "an open secret" between Clinton, Epstein, and Maxwell.
A source told us: "This is a relationship that reached the highest levels of power.
"If Bill Clinton ever testifies before the House Oversight Committee, it could go a long way to understanding the specific connection he had to Epstein and Maxwell – but also more broadly – the connection between those two, the Clinton administration and the U.S. government."
A second source close to the House probe told RadarOnline.com: "A true bi-partisan investigation would expose the open secrets that helped enable some of the world's worst sexual predators to roam free for decades on American soil.
"Both Epstein and Maxwell had connections to not only U.S. intelligence and worse, but in the White House itself."
"Questions must be asked about how and why this pair had access to the highest office in the land."