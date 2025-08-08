EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Damning Figures That Could Finally Rip Lid Off Truth About Bill Clinton’s ‘Intimate’ Bond With Jeffrey Epstein — Including 26 Lolita Express Flights and 17 White House Visits

Bill Clinton once declared "I wish I had never met him" while referring to his old pal Jeffrey Epstein — but RadarOnline.com can reveal newly surfaced documents and eyewitness claims are casting fresh doubt over that apparent regret.

Sources told us his words actually expose an "intimate" and deeply entrenched relationship.

The former U.S. president, now 78, flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, at least 26 times and hosted the convicted s-- offender at the White House on 17 recorded occasions, according to flight logs and visitor records reviewed by RadarOnline.com and cited in unsealed court filings.

Clinton's frequent contact with Epstein – and his ongoing ties to the pedophile s-- trafficker's madame Ghislaine Maxwell – raise fresh and disturbing questions about the depth of the relationship, as the former president continues to deny any wrongdoing.