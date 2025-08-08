Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton's Marriage to Carter Reum Hits a 'Rough Patch' as Star Struggles to Give Up the Spotlight for Her Family

Photo of Paris Hilton
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton's marriage to Carter Reum may be on the brink.

Aug. 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton's marriage to Carter Reum is at the breaking point over her refusal to give up her search for the spotlight despite being a mom to their two toddlers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders exclusively told RadarOnline.com Reum, 44, is furious over the careless heiress' plans to launch and promote a Paris-branded string of boutique hotels.

"He knows this will take her away from their family for extended periods, and he's not happy about it," a source claimed.

'She Misses The Attention'

Photo of Paris Hilton, Carter Reum
Source: MEGA

Reum is fuming as Hilton plans hotel launches over parenting duties.

Hilton, also 44, and Reum have been married for four years, and sources said he wants her to be a stay-at-home mom to Phoenix, 2, and London, 1, and while she's excited to get back to work, her entrepreneur author hubby is less than thrilled that she's choosing career over being a stay-at-home mom.

"Up until she turned 40, Paris had been engaged but never married, and she and Carter didn't have kids until after she turned 42," an insider claimed. "For most of her life, she's been living in the limelight, and she misses the action and the attention, but that would leave him holding the parenting bag.

paris hilton marriage rough patch struggles family role carter reum
Source: MEGA

Sources said Phoenix and London may lose out as Reum pleads for Hilton to reprioritize family.

"Her whole life has been one long photo shoot. Staying at home every day with two young kids and her dogs while Carter brings home the bread is not her idea of how to live her life."

The source claimed Reum insisted Paris find a better balance between work and family before it drives them apart.

"There's real fear the marriage may not survive," the insider added.

