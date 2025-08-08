Kelly Clarkson Feels 'Lost' After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Death As Pals Fears She'll Struggle Returning to 'Jovial Kelly We Know And Love'
Kelly Clarkson feels "lost" after the death of her ex-husband as friends fear the star will struggle to find her "jovial" self again.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former American Idol star, 43, is currently taking care of her children she shares with Brandon Blackstock, whose family announced on Thursday he'd passed away after a battle with cancer aged just 48.
Parenting Alone
And according to insiders, the loss of the former talent manager — who was married to Clarkson from 2013 to 2022 — "will stick with the singer forever" as she had to parent their children River, 11, and Remington, nine, alone.
A source said: "Kelly's life has flipped upside down with Brandon's cancer struggles and now death.
"She's been blessed with an incredible career and life, but once her marriage ended and once Brandon's health started dwindling, it has been very rough.
"She has always been a mother, but now she is in full 'mom mode.' For her kids to go through this is just absolutely devastating."
Fears Over Clarkson
The insider added that Clarkson is now facing the double tragedy of dealing with her own grief, as well as helping her children through this time.
"She feels both a little lost and feels like she has to do everything to make it all make sense.
"This is going to stick with her forever, it will be a long time for her to get back to the jovial Kelly we all know and love," the source told the Daily Mail.
Earlier this year, Clarkson was mysteriously absent from her popular talk show for multiple weeks, missing 10 episodes in total.
A show source has revealed that her co-workers, who were initially confused by her absence, are now rallying behind her in her time of need.
Chat Show Support
The insider said: "Everyone loves Kelly. We've got her back. We'll pick up the slack, we'll do whatever she needs.
"Everyone at The Kelly Clarkson Show will wish her the absolute best. She never ever said a bad word about her ex, ever.
"So even though they're not together, I think this will affect her deeply. Kelly is an empath; she cries with people over their sadness. So this has got to be tearing her up."
The news of Blackstock's death came hours after Clarkson announced she was postponing the remaining dates on her Las Vegas residency this August due to her ex-husband falling "ill."
At the time she didn't give any more details, simply writing: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.
"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."
But hours later, a representative for the family said in a statement on Thursday: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.
"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family."