Kelly Clarkson Feels 'Lost' After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Death As Pals Fears She'll Struggle Returning to 'Jovial Kelly We Know And Love'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former American Idol star, 43, is currently taking care of her children she shares with Brandon Blackstock , whose family announced on Thursday he'd passed away after a battle with cancer aged just 48.

Kelly Clarkson feels "lost" after the death of her ex-husband as friends fear the star will struggle to find her "jovial" self again.

The singer is facing up to the reality of parenting the two kids she shares with Blackstock alone.

And according to insiders, the loss of the former talent manager — who was married to Clarkson from 2013 to 2022 — "will stick with the singer forever" as she had to parent their children River, 11, and Remington, nine, alone.

A source said: "Kelly's life has flipped upside down with Brandon's cancer struggles and now death.

"She's been blessed with an incredible career and life, but once her marriage ended and once Brandon's health started dwindling, it has been very rough.

"She has always been a mother, but now she is in full 'mom mode.' For her kids to go through this is just absolutely devastating."