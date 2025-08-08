EXCLUSIVE: Is Sydney Sweeney Set to Become the Next Bond Girl? Blonde Bombshell 'At the Top of the List' to Star in the 007 Franchise After Getting Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos' Stamp of Approval

Rumors are swirling: screen siren Sydney Sweeney is on track to be the new Bond girl!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the next film about 007's adventures is being helmed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve – and Sweeney just happens to be pals with him.

Now he reportedly wants to cast the 27-year-old to follow in the footsteps of other iconic actresses who've played the role, including Ursula Andress, Diana Rigg, Jill St. John, Jane Seymour, Denise Richards, Halle Berry, and Léa Seydoux.

Sweeney also seems to have gotten the nod from Jeff Bezos, the head of Amazon.

The Euphoria alum was one of the stars who attended his recent wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice.