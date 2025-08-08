Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Is Sydney Sweeney Set to Become the Next Bond Girl? Blonde Bombshell 'At the Top of the List' to Star in the 007 Franchise After Getting Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos' Stamp of Approval

sydney sweeney next bond girl jeff bezoss endorsement franchise
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly the top choice for the 007 franchise, with Jeff Bezos's strong endorsement.

Aug. 8 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Rumors are swirling: screen siren Sydney Sweeney is on track to be the new Bond girl!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the next film about 007's adventures is being helmed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve – and Sweeney just happens to be pals with him.

Now he reportedly wants to cast the 27-year-old to follow in the footsteps of other iconic actresses who've played the role, including Ursula Andress, Diana Rigg, Jill St. John, Jane Seymour, Denise Richards, Halle Berry, and Léa Seydoux.

Sweeney also seems to have gotten the nod from Jeff Bezos, the head of Amazon.

The Euphoria alum was one of the stars who attended his recent wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice.

Next Bond Girl?

Jeff Bezos backed Sydney Sweeney for 'Bond' as Amazon gains franchise control.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos backed Sydney Sweeney for 'Bond' as Amazon gains franchise control.

And in February, Amazon MGM Studios acquired the intellectual property rights of the Bond franchise, which include creative control.

"Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond," an insider confirmed.

Villeneuve, a 57-year-old Canadian-born director, and Sweeney have hung out a number of times.

"Denis has admired her stratospheric rise and believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernizing the franchise," the source said.

Past Bond Girls

Denis Villeneuve praised Sweeney's rise and wants her as the next 'Bond' girl.
Source: MEGA

Denis Villeneuve praised Sweeney's rise and wants her as the next 'Bond' girl.

Last year, the two were spotted chatting with former Bond girl Ana de Armas, 37, at the Toronto Film Festival.

"Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls," an insider said.

She recently got into fighting shape to play boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic set for release later this year.

Ana de Armas was spotted with Sweeney before the actress trained for her boxing role.
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas was spotted with Sweeney before the actress trained for her boxing role.

"I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," she told W magazine.

So helping James Bond take on his next adversary will be a walk in the park.

