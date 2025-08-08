Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Gary Coleman
EXCLUSIVE: Fans Demand Authorities Launch a Criminal Investigation After Gary Coleman's Ex-Wife Flunks Lie Detector Test About His Mysterious Death

Fans of Gary Coleman want a deeper dive into his death.

Aug. 8 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Furious friends and fans around the nation are demanding that authorities reopen the investigation into Gary Coleman's shocking and tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after his ex-wife Shannon Price flunked a lie detector test about her involvement in his mystifying end.

The chilling polygraph results follow years of swirling questions about the then-24-year-old redhead's actions leading up to the Diff'rent Strokes star's death. The 42-year-old actor suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage after he supposedly fell in the kitchen of his Santaquin, Utah, home on May 28, 2010.

"There are too many red flags now to ignore," said former NYPD officer turned celebrity attorney Pete Gleason. "Gary's loved ones and his fans deserve closure and certainty about his death."

'I Got Blood On Myself!'

Shannon Price refused to aid Coleman during a 911 call, claiming, 'I can't, it's all bloody.'

As RadarOnline.com first reported in 2007, the troubled couple wed in August that year and divorced just one year later after a stormy marriage that included claims of physical abuse on both sides.

Months before his death, Coleman got a restraining order claiming the Divorce Court starlet moved into his home without his permission while he was hospitalized and had "shown a tendency to damage, destroy, and steal my property."

Coleman received dialysis for a congenital condition that left him without functional kidneys on the same day he suffered the fall, and Price was heard refusing to follow an operator's potentially life-saving instructions during a shocking 911 call.

"I'm gagging. I got blood on myself, I can't deal," she said in one gut-churning audio clip.

Celebrity attorney Pete Gleason said Coleman's loved ones and fans deserve answers and closure about his death.

In another, she refused to lift his head as directed: "No, I can't, it's all bloody and I'm not trying to. He's not with it."

Two days after her bizarre behavior, Price produced an Advanced Health Care directive allegedly signed by the beloved pint-sized actor and removed him from life support.

Despite being officially divorced Aug. 12, 2008, according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Price erroneously told hospital officials she was Coleman's wife.

A Fatal Mistake?

Price was revealed to have falsely claimed to be Coleman's wife after their 2008 divorce.

Authorities eventually ruled Coleman's death an accident, and his body was cremated just three weeks later without a funeral or memorial, per his wishes.

But a legal battle followed between Price, who had reportedly cheated on Coleman during their relationship, and his ex-girlfriend and former assistant, Anna Gray, over who'd inherit his estate, with a judge finally ruling in Gray's favor.

Now, in what could be a fatal mistake, Price recently submitted to a polygraph test by ex-FBI agent George Olivo as part of the A&E show Lie Detector: Truth or Deception.

Chillingly 'Deceptive'

Ex-FBI agent George Olivo ruled Price's denial over Coleman's fall as chillingly 'deceptive' during a polygraph.

On the show, the 5-foot-7 beauty denied ever assaulting the child-sized 4-foot-8 actor or withholding aid after his fall, and Olivo found both answers inconclusive.

She then denied physically causing his fall, a response the former FBI agent ruled as chillingly "deceptive."

Salt Lake City private eye Jason Jensen told RadarOnline.com the case "certainly demands a second look. Clearly there's enough here for cops to believe his death was suspicious. She's at the center of all the things that led up to Gary's death."

Investigator Paul Huebl insisted Coleman's case can still be reopened – no statute limits murder.

Fellow private eye T.J. Ward of Atlanta agrees, adding: "Small-town cops at times don't dig as deep as they should, or lack the experience to investigate fully. And this case certainly demands more scrutiny and attention."

And Chicago cop turned Hollywood private eye Paul Huebl insisted it's not too late for police to reopen the case.

"There is no statute of limitations on murder," Huebl told RadarOnline.com. "And justice [for Gary] remains within reach.

"There are unanswered questions that demand honest answers, and the truth will not stay buried forever."

