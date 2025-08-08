EXCLUSIVE: Fans Demand Authorities Launch a Criminal Investigation After Gary Coleman's Ex-Wife Flunks Lie Detector Test About His Mysterious Death

Furious friends and fans around the nation are demanding that authorities reopen the investigation into Gary Coleman's shocking and tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after his ex-wife Shannon Price flunked a lie detector test about her involvement in his mystifying end.

The chilling polygraph results follow years of swirling questions about the then-24-year-old redhead's actions leading up to the Diff'rent Strokes star's death. The 42-year-old actor suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage after he supposedly fell in the kitchen of his Santaquin, Utah, home on May 28, 2010.

"There are too many red flags now to ignore," said former NYPD officer turned celebrity attorney Pete Gleason. "Gary's loved ones and his fans deserve closure and certainty about his death."