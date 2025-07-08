Gary Coleman’s Ex-Wife Shannon Price ‘Fails Critical Questions' During Tense Lie Detector Test About 'Diff’rent Strokes' Star’s Mysterious Death
Gary Coleman’s ex-wife Shannon Price has allegedly failed a voluntary lie detector test about the actor’s mysterious 2010 death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After 15 years of speculation surrounding the beloved actor’s sudden death – and whether or not his ex-wife was involved – Price, 39, attempted to clear the air by taking a polygraph test for the upcoming A&E series Lie Detector: Truth or Deception, which premieres July 9.
Price appeared stunned to learn her answers to questions about the nature of the Diff’rent Strokes star’s fatal fall were deemed “deceptive.”
Voluntary Test
In a teaser clip for Lie Detector: Truth or Deception, polygraph examiner George Olivo, a former FBI agent, asked Price what exactly she hoped sitting down for a polygraph would “resolve.”
Price quipped back: “Being accused of murder, being a killer.”
Olivo then warned her: “If you had anything to do physically with Gary’s fall, the polygraph’s going to show up.”
He added: “You know what I mean by physical, right?”
Coleman’s ex-wife replied: “Oh, I know. Pushing him, shoving him, throwing him overboard.”
Price’s Explanation
Price reportedly explained her reasoning for taking the test, saying: “I literally, my whole life, have had the odds working against me. And so I'm hoping, I'm really hoping, for a good outcome.
“Not everyone is perfect at taking a polygraph test, but I have a glimmer of hope that this will work out in my favor, and people will be like, okay, you know what? She's just a normal girl that had an unfortunate situation happen.”
Meanwhile, members of Coleman’s inner circle featured in the special stood by their theories alleging Prince was either involved in the actor’s death or she’s withholding information about what actually happened.
Abuse Allegations
Coleman’s loved ones said after he passed away, they started to feel “little by little there was something more to Gary’s death than just an accident.”
Another alleged Price “became downright abusive” towards Coleman and further claimed she started referring to the actor, who suffered from a kidney disease that stunted his growth, “as a short little son of a b----.”
Prior to the test starting, Price was asked if this was “important” to her, to which she confirmed “Yes,” prompting Olivo to tell her: “Then get serious.”
Price was seen slumped back in her chair with monitoring wires wrapped around her torso and tips of her fingers as the test began.
Test Results
Then, the results from the “critical questions” Price was asked during the test were revealed.
Olivo said: “The exam had to do with Gary’s fatal fall. I asked you the following relevant questions on the test, ‘Did you physically cause Gary’s fall?’ You answered, ‘No.’”
Price nodded along, “Right.”
He continued: “I also asked you, ‘Did you physically cause Gary to fall that day?’ And you answered, ‘No.’
“And the results are, you failed that exam with deception indicated to those relevant questions.
“Let me say that again. You failed the exam regarding Gary’s fault.”
When the ex-FBI agent asked Price her thoughts on the exam results, she defiantly replied: “That's false.”
Olivo fired back: “There's two things I know for sure, Shannon. One, you were not completely honest with me yesterday during this polygraph session.
“And two, the other thing I know that’s 100% certain is that there is more to this story that hasn’t been told.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Price has adamantly denied accusations she was responsible for her ex-husband’s death. While Price and Coleman were divorced, they continued to live together at his Santaquin, Utah, home.
Price was at the house when the fatal fall occurred and called 911, though her comments to the dispatcher have fueled rumors about her possible involvement.
Coleman was rushed to a Provo hospital but died two days later on May 28 from an intracranial hemorrhage. His death was ruled accidental, and Price has never been charged with any crime.