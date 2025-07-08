Gary Coleman’s Ex-Wife Shannon Price ‘Fails Critical Questions' During Tense Lie Detector Test About 'Diff’rent Strokes' Star’s Mysterious Death

In a teaser clip for Lie Detector: Truth or Deception, polygraph examiner George Olivo, a former FBI agent, asked Price what exactly she hoped sitting down for a polygraph would “resolve.”

Price quipped back: “Being accused of murder, being a killer.”

Olivo then warned her: “If you had anything to do physically with Gary’s fall, the polygraph’s going to show up.”

He added: “You know what I mean by physical, right?”

Coleman’s ex-wife replied: “Oh, I know. Pushing him, shoving him, throwing him overboard.”