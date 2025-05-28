EXCLUSIVE: Horrific Claims Gary Coleman Was Murdered by His Wife Resurface on 15th Anniversary of Tragedy-Plagued Child's Star Mystery-Shrouded Death

Coleman died of a brain hemorrhage after suffering a mysterious fall at his home in Santaquin, Utah. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

When his condition failed to improve, Coleman's ex-wife Shannon Price, who was at home when the former child star fell, made the decision to take him off life support.

While Coleman and Price divorced in 2008, one year after they tied the knot, the former couple continued to live together.