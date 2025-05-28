EXCLUSIVE: Horrific Claims Gary Coleman Was Murdered by His Wife Resurface on 15th Anniversary of Tragedy-Plagued Child's Star Mystery-Shrouded Death
Former child star Gary Coleman died aged 42 on May 28, 2010.
While the Diff'rent Strokes star's death was rule an accident, conspiracies about his death have resurfaced on the 15th anniversary of his passing, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Fatal Fall
Coleman died of a brain hemorrhage after suffering a mysterious fall at his home in Santaquin, Utah. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.
When his condition failed to improve, Coleman's ex-wife Shannon Price, who was at home when the former child star fell, made the decision to take him off life support.
While Coleman and Price divorced in 2008, one year after they tied the knot, the former couple continued to live together.
The 911 Call
Coleman's family and friends expressed doubts and concerns about his death, with many pointing the finger at Price.
Suspicion around Price's alleged involvement was largely centered on the 911 call she made after discovering Coleman.
Price appeared to argue with the operator and seemingly refused to follow crucial instructions.
During the call, Price was heard telling the operator: "No, I can't, it's like all bloody, and I'm not... I'm not trying to… he, he's not with it."
She then defended herself, saying: "I didn't touch him… nothing happened."
Pointing Fingers at Coleman's Ex-Wife
Speculation about Coleman's sudden passing hit a fever pitch with the release of a 2024 Peacock documentary GARY, which alleged Price was responsible for her ex-husband's death.
Coleman's close pal and former business manager, Dion Mial, as well as the late actor's friends Darren Nord and Brandi Buys, all pointed the finger at Price.
Mial, along with Coleman's friends, was particularly skeptical about the actor's injuries being caused by a simple fall.
He said: "We were absolutely stumped, because there were way too many questions with no answers."
Meanwhile, Price insisted she had nothing to do with Coleman's death.
In the documentary, Price addressed fleeing the home she shared with Coleman, claiming she didn't "want to be traumatized right now."
Adding to suspicions was the fact that Price did not accompany Coleman to the hospital. Her decision to take Coleman off life support also went against his wishes to be kept alive for two weeks in case of a catastrophe.
Coleman's ex-girlfriend Anna Gray said in the documentary: "I think Price's actions speak volumes, and I don't have to say much more than that."
Price Fires Back at Accusations
Mial also hit back at Price's bizarre decision to sell a photo of Coleman on his deathbed, which he branded "one of the most depraved acts I've ever seen perpetrated on another human being in my life."
Despite conspiracy theories, Price insisted she did not kill Coleman.
In a recent interview with Inside Edition, Price called the documentary's accusations "horrible."
She added: "I did not hurt him. I have nothing to hide."
When asked about the infamous 911 call and why she seemingly did not "try to help Gary after he fell," Price fired back, "You know, I did help him.
"I actually had to run around looking for a towel because we didn't have any in the downstairs bathroom. What people have to understand and realize is this is the first real traumatic situation I ever had to witness."