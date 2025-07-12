Gary Coleman 'Murder' Probe Explodes as 'Diff'rent Strokes' Co-Star Todd Bridges Demands 'The Truth' From Ex Wife Who Flunked Lie Detector Test
Gary Coleman's Diff'rent Strokes co-star Todd Bridges has demanded that the late actor's ex-wife, Shannon Price, "tell the truth" about what happened to the beloved TV star, RadarOnline.com can report.
Price underwent a lie detector test to address persistent allegations surrounding his tragic death, with jaw-dropping results.
Gary Coleman's Death
These rumors, which have haunted Price since the actor's untimely passing in 2010, resurfaced dramatically in the premiere episode of the A&E series Lie Detector: Truth or Deception, which aired on July 10, 2023.
Coleman, known for his iconic role as Arnold Jackson on the beloved sitcom Diff'rent Strokes, died at the age of 42 following a mysterious fall in his home that led to intracranial hemorrhaging and cardiac arrest.
While his death was ruled accidental, a cloud of suspicion loomed over Price, with friends of Coleman claiming foul play.
"I would never hurt him in that manner or that sense, because his life was so fragile", Price stated during the episode, attempting to articulate the complexities of her relationship with Coleman.
Todd Bridges' Claims
Bridges watched the special for the first time and is now demanding the truth from Price upon seeing the bombshell results.
The TV actor asked outlets: "What is she hiding? What really happened on that day?
"I believe that Gary Coleman- he deserves to have it really looked into a lot more."
Bridges revealed how he had always been suspicious of Price and her relationship to his former co-star.
He claimed: "I never publicly said it because I didn't want to worry about being sued, but if she doesn't pass this lie detector test, I can say what I want then."
Bridges also claimed that, during his last conversation with Coleman, the 4'8" actor told him he was "worried about his safety with Shannon".
The Lie Detector Test
The dramatic episode featured a former FBI agent who administered the polygraph test. Price appeared anxious but hopeful, saying: "I literally, my whole life, have had the odds working against me. And so I'm hoping, I'm really hoping, for a good outcome."
However, the results of the test proved to be anything but comforting.
Initially, Price was questioned about whether she had ever "struck" Coleman during their turbulent relationship — a claim she vehemently denied. The findings, however, remained inconclusive.
Olivo, the FBI examiner, commented: "I'm not going to say that you passed that test, because you didn't."
When questioned if she "intentionally withheld proper aid from Coleman" after his fall, she replied with "no", leading to another inconclusive result. Olivo expressed skepticism, stating: "That, statistically, raises a little bit of an eyebrow."
The most alarming inquiry arrived at the end of the session: whether Price had "physically caused Coleman's fall". Her response of "no" was met with a critical revelation that left audiences shocked — "deception indicated."
Olivo did not hold back, stating: "You failed the exam regarding Gary's fall… There is more to this story that hasn't been told. The body never lies. The body always tells the truth."
Shannon Price's Reaction to the Test Results
Price shared how she was "not surprised" by failing the final question.
She argued that Olivo was "relying on a machine" while possessing no direct evidence of wrongdoing.
Coleman's ex asserted: "There is a reason I am not in prison. There is a legit reason for that. It's because they did a thorough investigation."
The former couple's relationship was marred by allegations of domestic violence, which complicated their legal proceedings. Despite their divorce being finalized in 2008, they continued to live together, which raised eyebrows and questions about their dynamic.