Gary Coleman 'Murder' Probe Explodes as 'Diff'rent Strokes' Co-Star Todd Bridges Demands 'The Truth' From Ex Wife Who Flunked Lie Detector Test

The dramatic episode featured a former FBI agent who administered the polygraph test. Price appeared anxious but hopeful, saying: "I literally, my whole life, have had the odds working against me. And so I'm hoping, I'm really hoping, for a good outcome."

However, the results of the test proved to be anything but comforting.

Initially, Price was questioned about whether she had ever "struck" Coleman during their turbulent relationship — a claim she vehemently denied. The findings, however, remained inconclusive.

Olivo, the FBI examiner, commented: "I'm not going to say that you passed that test, because you didn't."

When questioned if she "intentionally withheld proper aid from Coleman" after his fall, she replied with "no", leading to another inconclusive result. Olivo expressed skepticism, stating: "That, statistically, raises a little bit of an eyebrow."

The most alarming inquiry arrived at the end of the session: whether Price had "physically caused Coleman's fall". Her response of "no" was met with a critical revelation that left audiences shocked — "deception indicated."

Olivo did not hold back, stating: "You failed the exam regarding Gary's fall… There is more to this story that hasn't been told. The body never lies. The body always tells the truth."