'Dirty Duke's' Sexploits Laid Bare: Prince Andrew 'Lost Virginity at 11' and 'Slept With Over 3,000 Women' Claims Bombshell New Exposé
Prince Andrew lost his virginity at 11 and slept with over 3,000 women, a new bombshell book about the shamed royal has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal the "women-obsessed" Duke of York had his "first sexual experience aged eight," according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who penned Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.
'Root Of His Problems'
An unnamed source in the tomb said: "He admitted that his second sexual experience came before he turned 12 and when he was 13 he had already slept with more than half-a-dozen girls.
"I believe this might be the root of Andrew's problems."
Lownie claims the Duke's early sexual experiences are said to have been when Andrew "realised he was obsessed with women."
His nickname, "Randy Andy", was attributed to the royal since his school days according to the author, before being taken on by the press in later life.
'Andrew Will Be Toast'
Another source close to Andrew, 65, revealed the Duke had previously "alluded to sexual experiences at what most of us would consider as too young an age, poor chap."
"The Duke's personal story is far more complex than people realise or have ever been prepared to properly consider," they added.
Lownie believes Jeffrey Epstein, whose links with the Duke seem him ostracized by the Royal Family, was blackmailing the "over sexed" Duke of York, who will find no way back to royal duties.
He explained: "When William comes to power, Andrew will be toast.
"He sees him as a liability to the monarchy and Andrew has not always been very polite about Catherine. William is very protective of his wife."
'Sex God'
Lownie believes Andrew has had between 1,000 and 3,000 lovers and viewed himself as a sex God because women "threw themselves' at him.
But this led to the Duke of York being blackmailed by Epstein and also made him an "easy target" for hostile foreign states.
He said: "Jeffrey Epstein provided women and course then used it to blackmail people and Andrew, I'm afraid, fell into that honey trap, not just with Epstein but many other people as well.”
"He's so stupid he doesn't realise how stupid he is."
The Duke of York had a controversial friendship with billionaire pedophile Epstein, who once declared: "We are both serial sex addicts. He's the only person I have met who is more obsessed with p---y than me."
Lownie said Andrew "was apparently a sex addict long before he came into Epstein's orbit."
The biographer added: "He was called Randy Andy, even at school. He's clearly highly sexed. Various numbers have been quoted at me ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 women that he slept with.
"He was good looking, he was a prince and women threw themselves at him. He was a notch on their bedpost and he took advantage of that."
Lownie believes he was unfaithful to wife Sarah Ferguson on a number of occasions, but so was she.
"There are allegations that both of them had affairs pretty early in the marriage," he said.
Lownie claimed that "girls would be provided for" Andrew and used as kompromat – a Russian word for when compromising material is gathered to blackmail.
"But not just the Russians, the Libyans, countries in the Middle East, people in Kazakhstan, you name it. They've all got kompromat on Andrew," he said.