Prince Andrew lost his virginity at 11 and slept with over 3,000 women, a new bombshell book about the shamed royal has claimed.

The Duke of York 'slept with more than half-a-dozen girls' before he was a teenager.

An unnamed source in the tomb said: "He admitted that his second sexual experience came before he turned 12 and when he was 13 he had already slept with more than half-a-dozen girls.

"I believe this might be the root of Andrew's problems."

Lownie claims the Duke's early sexual experiences are said to have been when Andrew "realised he was obsessed with women."

His nickname, "Randy Andy", was attributed to the royal since his school days according to the author, before being taken on by the press in later life.