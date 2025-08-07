EXCLUSIVE: Shocking New Prince Andrew Link to Jeffrey Epstein Revealed — How He Gave Pedophile Pride of Place in Cherished Box Next to Queen and Her Mother

It was the same day Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother were in attendance at the event – one of the late monarch’s most cherished fixtures of the year. A photo of the shocking moment was later given pride of place in Epstein’s New York house of horrors, where underage girls were trafficked and abused.

The image, which sources say was displayed prominently in a hallway of Epstein’s labyrinthine $80million Manhattan townhouse, has become a symbol of the disgraced financier's access to the highest levels of power.

"This was no accident," said a source with knowledge of the layout of the residence. "That picture was meant to be seen; it was a trophy for Jeffrey. Being seen in the Royal Box with Andrew, the Queen, and her mother there too sent a very loud message about his access to the highest corridors of power on the planet."