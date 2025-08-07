Your tip
Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking New Prince Andrew Link to Jeffrey Epstein Revealed — How He Gave Pedophile Pride of Place in Cherished Box Next to Queen and Her Mother

Photo of Prince Andrew, The Queen, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew gave Jeffrey Epstein quite the honor while he was alive.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Aug. 7 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew wasn’t only pals with Jeffrey EpsteinRadarOnline.com can reveal he also brazenly invited the convicted sex offender into the most royal circle of all.

On June 22, 2000, the Duke of York, then 40, hosted sex trafficking pedophile Epstein and his British madam Ghislaine Maxwell into the sacred space of the Royal Box at Ascot on Ladies’ Day.

'A Trophy For Jeffrey'

Photo of Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Andrew gave Epstein quite the honor.

It was the same day Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother were in attendance at the event – one of the late monarch’s most cherished fixtures of the year. A photo of the shocking moment was later given pride of place in Epstein’s New York house of horrors, where underage girls were trafficked and abused.

The image, which sources say was displayed prominently in a hallway of Epstein’s labyrinthine $80million Manhattan townhouse, has become a symbol of the disgraced financier's access to the highest levels of power.

"This was no accident," said a source with knowledge of the layout of the residence. "That picture was meant to be seen; it was a trophy for Jeffrey. Being seen in the Royal Box with Andrew, the Queen, and her mother there too sent a very loud message about his access to the highest corridors of power on the planet."

'Horrified' Queen

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: SDNY

Epstein is said to have hung up a photo of the honor at his residence.

Ascot’s Royal Box is strictly invitation-only, typically reserved for close friends and senior guests of the monarch. The fact Epstein, a financier already with a questionable reputation at the time, was present has sparked renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s judgment and the true depths of their friendship.

At the time, the Duke had already been photographed with Epstein at other royal locations. Perverted Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019, aged 66, while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking charges, was invited to Balmoral in 1999 and Windsor Castle in 2001. He also attended a shooting weekend at Sandringham that December. All are private royal residences, entry to which requires an invitation from a senior royal.

Sources close to the Royal Household said the Queen, who died in 2022, would have been "horrified" had she known the extent of Epstein's crimes or his presence in her inner sanctum.

The Queen
Source: MEGA

The Queen would have been 'horrified' at Epstein hanging up the photo, sources claimed.

"The Royal Box was always a sacred and safe space for her," one said. "That Andrew brought Epstein there, and on that day of all days, was a total betrayal of the Queen by her son."

While it remains unclear whether Epstein and the Queen were in the same room during the event, the symbolic weight of the setting has left observers appalled.

"It was a clear attempt by Epstein to align himself with royalty – to suggest legitimacy, influence, protection," one Palace aide said.

The photograph has resurfaced amid growing pressure on U.S. authorities to release sealed records from Epstein’s grand jury proceedings. This week, the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas for documents relating to the investigation, including files involving Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and others.

Andrew's Vile Past

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew has been accused of sexual assault throughout the years of knowing Epstein.

Andrew has faced years of scandal over his association with Epstein, including allegations by one of the pedophile’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, that he sexually abused her when she was 17. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and settled a civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in 2022 for a reported $16million without admitting liability.

Andrew’s military titles and patronages have been stripped from him, and he has long ceased all official royal duties in the wake of his Epstein scandal.

A source told us: "Despite his denials, his close ties to Epstein remain one of the most damaging episodes in modern royal history."

