EXCLUSIVE: 'Fox News' (Literal) Bombshell — Judge Jeanine Pirro's Daughter 'Has Defected to the Democrats' and Voted For Hillary Clinton Over Trump … as She Is Anointed D.C.'s Top Prosecutor
Jeanine Pirro's daughter, Christine Pirro, now Christine Schwarzman, is a registered Democrat in New York who last voted in the 2020 general election after originally registering in 2014, well before Donald Trump's rise, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal through public records.
While ballots are private, the timing all but guarantees she voted against her mother's boss not once, but twice.
In 2016 and 2020, Christine’s active Democratic registration strongly suggests she supported Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.
Her likely votes in 2016 and 2020 suggest that Christine not only voted against Trump and the Republican party, but also against the possibility of her mother taking a more active role in American Politics.
Voting Against Her Own Mother?
In May 2025, Trump named Jeanine, the Republican Firebrand who has supported him since 2016, as Acting United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, replacing embattled Acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin.
The appointment became official when she was confirmed by the Senate on August 2.
Jeanine's first major action on the job? Launching a sweeping federal probe into misconduct at the Washington Post.
The move has sparked backlash and whispers that Trump installed a loyalist to punish political enemies.
Mother Knows Best?
Christine built her legal career far from MAGA world.
According to her Ropes & Gray bio, Christine is a "Top Bankruptcy Attorney Under 40" who has represented major debtors in global restructuring deals. She previously clerked for Chief Judge Gonzalez in the Southern District of New York and earned her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania in Political Science and Communications.
In 2016, Judge Gonzalez was appointed by President Obama to the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico established under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA).
The 2023 edition of Chambers USA praised her for handling "chapter 11 cases and out-of-court workouts" with precision. She’s also been honored by Law360, the Global M&A Network, and the American Bankruptcy Institute.
Her husband, Zachary Schwarzman, is also a registered Democrat, though RadarOnline.com could not confirm if he has voted since 2016.
Meanwhile, Jeanine's track record includes a string of Fox News controversies, including a demotion over false election claims and a Dominion-linked legal battle that briefly forced her off air.
Now she’s running the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C., a job that could put her face-to-face with the very political adversaries she once railed against on TV.
While it can be assumed that Jeanine and her daughter disagree over politics, Christine has made no public political comments, a stark contrast to her mother's relentless defense of Trump in the media and now the courtroom.