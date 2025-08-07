Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson Flew 1,500 Miles in a Bid to Date Tiger Woods, New Explosive Tell-All Book About Disgraced Royal Claims
Prince Andrew's former wife flew 1,500 miles for a chance to date Tiger Woods, according to claims in a new book about the disgraced royal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ferguson, known as “Fergie”, set her sights on the golfer after her highly-publicized split from the Duke of York, as well as John Kennedy Jr., while on a trip to New York.
'Who's The Lucky Guy?'
Her bid to visit Kennedy never happened, despite the arrangement being made, but she did come across Woods, who was in his early days of dominating the sport.
She confided in British journalist Piers Morgan, "I'm in love," with the then 22-year-old, and eventually flew 1,500 miles just to see Woods.
"Who's the lucky guy?" Morgan asked Ferguson, after she had previously had an obsession with actor Kevin Costner.
"He doesn't know yet," she replied. "It's Tiger Woods! He's so gorgeous. Do you think I stand a chance with him?"
Tiger Obsessed
Morgan then tried to temper Ferguson's expectations by suggesting that Woods might not have much room in his schedule for dating royals.
Fergie didn't want to give up, though, telling Morgan that she would "follow him around the course for a bit and see how I get on."
Morgan's insinuation that it would not end well for the Duchess of York ended up being misguided advice, as she ended up becoming good friends with Woods.
In 1997, after Woods had secured another victory at the Byron Nelson tournament in Texas, during his golden era within the sport, the pair were pictured embracing while Ferguson sported a beaming smile.
'Charming And Charismatic' Clooney
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry ‘Totally Lost and Without Purpose’ as War Erupts Over His Failed Race Scandal-Hit Charity
As recently as 2019, Ferguson, now 65, was seen congratulating Woods' jaw-dropping comeback to win the Masters, which is his most recent major triumph within the sport.
On Instagram, she wrote: "Never have I been more proud. Good days and bad days, Tiger's heart is loyal, steadfast, and he is an amazing friend."
Ferguson's love of megastars didn't end at Woods, and she moved on to famous actor George Clooney thereafter.
When being interviewed on one occasion, she was asked if she would go out with the charming and charismatic Clooney, and she replied: "Are pork chops greasy?"
Elsewhere in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, it was claimed Prince Harry gave Andrew a "bloody nose" during a heated argument at a 2013 family gathering, which has since been denied by the 40-year-old.
Another allegation that Andrew made disparaging remarks to Harry about how long his marriage to Meghan Markle would last was also denied.
It was also claimed in the book Andrew called a staff member in the Royal Household a "f------ imbecile" for not referring to the Queen Mother by her full title, amid accusations the Duke of York could be "unbelievably cruel."
Andrew remains good friends with Ferguson, despite their divorce, to this day, and still lives with her.