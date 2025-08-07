EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic’s Desperate Bid to Get of Jail Laid Bare in New Appeal — Caged ‘Tiger King’ Claims Star Witness Lied to Keep Himself Out of Prison and FBI Hid Texts That Could’ve Cleared His Name

Joe Exotic is clawing for freedom and has claimed the federal government is hiding the truth about his innocence.

RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell August 1 court filing in which the Tiger King star, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, begs the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals for a full rehearing after losing his latest appeal.

In the newly filed motion, Joe claims the star witness in his murder-for-hire trial committed perjury and that the FBI withheld key text messages and recordings that could have cleared his name.