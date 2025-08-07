Jenny From the Blocked! 'Insecure' J. Lo Denied Entry in Chanel Store — as Singer Struggles With Fear Her Career is 'in the Toilet' Following Tour and Album Flops

Lopez took some time off from her tour stop in Istanbul to go shopping. But much to her surprise, the 56-year-old was shut out of the local Chanel store.

A security guard at the entrance who did not recognize the diva refused to let her in, bluntly saying, "We're full."

Ben Affleck's ex reportedly took the rejection in stride, calmly shrugging her shoulders and replying: "Okay, no problem."

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer ended up having the last laugh after she instead spent nearly three hours browsing high-end neighbors Celine and Beymen stores.

Local media reported Lopez ended up spending "tens of thousands of dollars" on her impromptu spree. When the embarrassed security guard realized his mistake and invited her – and her credit cards – back in the Chanel store, it was Lopez's turn to say no.