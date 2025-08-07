Your tip
Jennifer Lopez

Jenny From the Blocked! 'Insecure' J. Lo Denied Entry in Chanel Store — as Singer Struggles With Fear Her Career is 'in the Toilet' Following Tour and Album Flops

Jennifer Lopez was turned away from a Chanel store in Turkey.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez was forced to find a new block after she was denied entry to a pricey Chanel store during a tour stop in Turkey, RadarOnline.com can report.

The singer was turned away after security failed to recognize her, just the latest slap in her crumbling career.

A security guard apparently did not recognize Lopez.

Lopez took some time off from her tour stop in Istanbul to go shopping. But much to her surprise, the 56-year-old was shut out of the local Chanel store.

A security guard at the entrance who did not recognize the diva refused to let her in, bluntly saying, "We're full."

Ben Affleck's ex reportedly took the rejection in stride, calmly shrugging her shoulders and replying: "Okay, no problem."

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer ended up having the last laugh after she instead spent nearly three hours browsing high-end neighbors Celine and Beymen stores.

Local media reported Lopez ended up spending "tens of thousands of dollars" on her impromptu spree. When the embarrassed security guard realized his mistake and invited her – and her credit cards – back in the Chanel store, it was Lopez's turn to say no.

Out on Tour

Lopez is in Turkey on tour.

Lopez is currently crisscrossing the globe on her Up All Night: Live summer tour, which she is banking on to be successful so she can afford to go on more shopping sprees.

However, insiders said the spiraling diva is tormented by tremendous pressure after the failures of her last tour and album. The singer is convinced her recent setbacks are signs the public hates her.

Sources have confessed Lopez is plagued by crippling fears she's a has-been, and terrified this comeback could be the end of the road for her career.

"Jennifer may be telling people she's 'excited' to get back to touring after last year's disappointment, but it doesn't take away the jitters," our insider said.

Call it a Comeback

She is reportedly still reeling from her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The source added: "She's very good at making this seem like a big adventure. She's assuring everyone that she’s ready to go out there and tackle this comeback tour dream that she had to put on hold.

"She's saying she's fired up and talking a lot about how excited she is, but everyone knows she's also dealing with serious fears. How could she not be? Last year, she suffered a serious blow when shows on the North American leg had to be canceled."

Adding to her anxiety is seeing fellow singers Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake recently suffering poor ticket sales and fan complaints.

"It's a rough time to be doing these big concert tours with the economy the way it is these days and all the recession fears," the insider said.

Beyond Ben

Lopez is looking to save her struggling career.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez survived a disastrous year with her 2024 This Is Me … Now album and documentary bombing, and her world tour was cancelled due to lousy ticket sales, along with the collapse of her marriage to Affleck.

Sources said J.Lo had big dreams for her and the Batman hunk, but he had other plans and moved out after less than two years.

"It's no wonder she wants to throw herself into another tour thousands of miles from home," noted the source. "But behind the scenes, she's so nervous about being a failure that she's rehearsing and obsessing over every little thing."

"People worry she's going to burn out before they even board the plane," they added.

