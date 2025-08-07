EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry ‘Totally Lost and Without Purpose’ as War Erupts Over His Failed Race Scandal-Hit Charity

Harry, 40, cut ties with Sentebale earlier this year amid a bitter fallout with chairwoman Sophie Chandauka, 45, which prompted a formal investigation by the UK Charity Commission.

While the regulator found no evidence of bullying or harassment, it delivered a damning verdict on the governance of the charity and said failures by all parties had severely damaged its reputation.

According to a source close to the prince, Harry was left reeling after what he sees as a “hostile takeover” of the charity he set up in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, 58.

The insider told us: “Harry is devastated. He feels totally lost and without purpose now that Sentebale has been taken from him. He believed in the work, and to walk away was crushing.