EXCLUSIVE: 'Insecure' Jennifer Lopez 'Now Tormented By Worry Her Career is in the Toilet' As She Continues to Pine for Ex Ben Affleck
As Jennifer Lopez readies for her Up All Night: Live summer tour, insiders said the spiraling diva is tormented by tremendous pressure, fearing the failures of her last tour, album, documentary – and marriage to Ben Affleck – are signs the public hates her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources tell us the 55-year-old is plagued by crippling fears she's a has-been and terrified this comeback could be the end of the road for her career as she "still pines" for her actor ex.
"Jennifer may be telling people she's 'excited' to get back to touring after last year's disappointment, but it doesn't take away the jitters," our insider said.
Career Dying
The source added: "She's very good at making this seem like a big adventure. She's assuring everyone that she’s ready to go out there and tackle this comeback tour dream that she had to put on hold.
"She's saying she's fired up and talking a lot about how excited she is, but everyone knows she's also dealing with serious fears. How could she not be? Last year she suffered a serious blow when shows on the North American leg had to be canceled."
Adding to her anxiety is seeing fellow singers Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake recently suffering poor ticket sales and fan complaints.
"It's a rough time to be doing these big concert tours with the economy the way it is these days and all the recession fears," the insider said.
Professional Anxiety
They also stressed: "But J.Lo's still determined to forge on and is insisting that it will be cathartic for her."
According to the source, J.Lo's taking the "safe" route by scheduling only 17 shows over one month in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, where she is "very popular."
They added: "She's always in her element when she's performing, and she's hoping that doing these shows overseas will be the ego boost she so desperately needs."
As RadarOnline.com reported, J. Lo survived a disastrous year with her 2024 This Is Me … Now album and documentary bombing, and her world tour was cancelled due to lousy ticket sales, along with the collapse of her marriage to Affleck.
Sources said J.Lo had big dreams for her and the Batman hunk, but he had other plans and moved out after less than two years.
"It's no wonder she wants to throw herself into another tour thousands of miles from home," noted the source. "But behind the scenes, she's so nervous about being a failure that she's rehearsing and obsessing over every little thing."
"People worry she's going to burn out before they even board the plane."