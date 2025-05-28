EXCLUSIVE: 'Insecure' Jennifer Lopez 'Now Tormented By Worry Her Career is in the Toilet' As She Continues to Pine for Ex Ben Affleck

As Jennifer Lopez readies for her Up All Night: Live summer tour, insiders said the spiraling diva is tormented by tremendous pressure, fearing the failures of her last tour, album, documentary – and marriage to Ben Affleck – are signs the public hates her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources tell us the 55-year-old is plagued by crippling fears she's a has-been and terrified this comeback could be the end of the road for her career as she "still pines" for her actor ex.

"Jennifer may be telling people she's 'excited' to get back to touring after last year's disappointment, but it doesn't take away the jitters," our insider said.