Is Donald Trump Getting Closer to Pardoning Joe Exotic? U.S. Rep Vows to Put Case to Free Murder-for-Hire Reality Star Before President

The 61-year-old reality star, whose real name is Joe Maldonado, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of zookeeper rival Carole Baskin. He is scheduled to be released from prison on March 18, 2036.

He's already pinned his hopes on a presidential pardon, but he may be running out of time as he's been battling cancer – and he's refusing any more treatment.

Boebert was asked about justice for Maldonado while speaking with Alex Stein on the Prime Time with Stein show. Stein called Maldonado's continued confinement "cruel and unusual."

"You become the number one hit show, and you're locked up in jail so you don't even get to use it in your criminal defense. You don't get to use it for any good that you might do out in the community," Stein said, arguing keeping Maldonado detained is "un-American."

"I just feel like that is cruel because if we really do have a criminal justice system .. what is the whole basis of America? It's about second chances. About 'hey you make a mistake you get back up.' That's the American dream."