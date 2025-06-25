Is Donald Trump Getting Closer to Pardoning Joe Exotic? U.S. Rep Vows to Put Case to Free Murder-for-Hire Reality Star Before President
Joe Exotic's continual quest to get President Trump to grant him a pardon could have some new support, RadarOnline.com can report.
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has offered to bring the Tiger King's name up for discussion.
The 61-year-old reality star, whose real name is Joe Maldonado, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of zookeeper rival Carole Baskin. He is scheduled to be released from prison on March 18, 2036.
He's already pinned his hopes on a presidential pardon, but he may be running out of time as he's been battling cancer – and he's refusing any more treatment.
Boebert was asked about justice for Maldonado while speaking with Alex Stein on the Prime Time with Stein show. Stein called Maldonado's continued confinement "cruel and unusual."
"You become the number one hit show, and you're locked up in jail so you don't even get to use it in your criminal defense. You don't get to use it for any good that you might do out in the community," Stein said, arguing keeping Maldonado detained is "un-American."
"I just feel like that is cruel because if we really do have a criminal justice system .. what is the whole basis of America? It's about second chances. About 'hey you make a mistake you get back up.' That's the American dream."
Congressional Pledge
Boebert, who confessed to being a fan of the Tiger King show on Netflix, pledged to take any pardon request seriously but needs to learn more about his conviction.
She told Stein: "I haven't read into the actual charges. I've watched the show, certainly, so what he was actually convicted of? Put that before the pardon team and I'm sure they'll see this and have conversations with me and many others.
"Joe Exotic has reached out to me – or at least his team has in the past and other members of Congress for sure."
Begging for Help
Maldonado has pleaded his case to numerous politicians, claiming he's behind bars due to a government conspiracy theory. He's reached out to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Matt Gaetz, and even former president Joe Biden.
He's also pleaded with Donald Jr. as well as Trump himself to help him become a free man again.
Days after the 79-year-old beat Kamala Harris in the election, the ex-TV personality penned in a letter: "A lot of people went to bat for you in 2021 who have been living in hell ever since then.
"Everyone hopes you keep the promises you made during your campaign, which include pardoning everyone sooner rather than later in 2025."
Pardon Me
In February, Maldonado sent Trump another typed letter pleading for his freedom after being in prison the "last 7 years for a crime that I did not commit."
He continued: "Just as the Department of Justice was weaponized against you, it was weaponized against me for nothing more than a political agenda to pass the Big Cat Safety Act and monopolize tigers in America."
The Netflix star made it clear he does not need a "full pardon" and is happy "living out my life" as a felon, as Trump is doing.