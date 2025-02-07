EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Begs President Trump for Pardon and Reveals Post-Prison Plans – After Reality Star Refused Cancer Treatment Despite Doomed Diagnosis

Maldonado sent Trump a typed letter, pleading for his freedom, after being in prison the "last 7 years for a crime that I did not commit."

He continued: "Just as the Department of Justice was weaponized against you, it was weaponized against me for nothing more than a political agenda to pass the Big Cat Safety Act and monopolize tigers in America."

The Netflix star makes clear he does not need a "full pardon," and is happy "living out my life" as a felon, as Trump is doing.

In January, Trump was given a "unconditional discharge" in the hush money case, meaning the 78-year-old would not be imprisoned, pay a steep fine, or serve probation after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

However, he will still be seen as a convicted felon.