Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Begs President Trump for Pardon and Reveals Post-Prison Plans – After Reality Star Refused Cancer Treatment Despite Doomed Diagnosis

Split photo of Joe Exotic, Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The Netflix star is reaching out to President Donald Trump again in hopes of one day seeing life outside of prison.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Joe Exotic has not lost his fight when it comes to finally being released from behind bars sooner than expected.

The 61-year-old – real name Joseph Allen Maldonado – has reached out to President Donald Trump again in hopes for a pardon, and has even revealed what the world can expect from him if he's let go, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

joe exotic desperate letter for trump
Source: NETFLIX

'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Allen Maldonado – is ready to be released from behind bars.

Maldonado sent Trump a typed letter, pleading for his freedom, after being in prison the "last 7 years for a crime that I did not commit."

He continued: "Just as the Department of Justice was weaponized against you, it was weaponized against me for nothing more than a political agenda to pass the Big Cat Safety Act and monopolize tigers in America."

The Netflix star makes clear he does not need a "full pardon," and is happy "living out my life" as a felon, as Trump is doing.

In January, Trump was given a "unconditional discharge" in the hush money case, meaning the 78-year-old would not be imprisoned, pay a steep fine, or serve probation after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

However, he will still be seen as a convicted felon.

google maps trump renames gulf of mexico to gulf of america transgender troops
Source: MEGA

The former reality star pleaded with Trump in a new letter, outlining his plans if he's pardoned.

Maldonado referred to the show that launched him into fame – Tiger King – in his letter: "Mr. President, what Tiger King the show did to me was as unjust as what the Department of Justice has done to me. No one was shown the hard work I did to grant last wishes for dying children with my foundation called the Animal Miracle Network.

"No one was shown the hard work I devoted on every Holiday to open my zoo for free and cook a full dinner for hundreds of people who had nowhere to go for the Holidays."

The former reality star also revealed what he would do with his life should he ever be released from prison.

"If you find it in your heart and in the name of justice to do either, I give you my word on my parent's grave (that I have never seen) that I will make you proud with the charity work I will continue to do for America and dying children in other countries," he stated.

Maldonado added: "I have no interest in owning animals again however, I want to work very hard on the conservation of wild tigers and lions and bring some truth to their plight of survival because so many people are lying about them to just raise money for themselves.

"If you would grant this wish for Valentine Day or my birthday in March of 2025, I promise you and America you won't be disappointed in letting me return to the free world..."

joe exotic vows hell kill himself
Source: MEGA

The 61-year-old is battling cancer while behind bars, and has refused further treatment.

Besides Trump, Maldonado has pleaded to numerous politicians to pardon him including new Attorney General Pam Bondi, Matt Gaetz, and former president Joe Biden.

Maldonado may be running out of time for a release as he's been battling cancer – and he's refusing any more treatment.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Joe has not received any proper results from his scan in May and bloods tests are late but last blood tests shows a significant drop in PSA levels.

"He is very tired and drained and says as soon as he leaves (prison) he will be seeking professional doctors and treatment – but his immune system is all but completely ruined."

"Add the factor of the awful food the inmates are given and poor living conditions, it’s hell to be sick in there. I know everyday is a struggle for Joe, and he has told me himself that he will not go through anymore cancer treatment while in prison," the source added.

Maldonado is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of zookeeper rival Carole Baskin twice. He is scheduled to be released from prison on March 18, 2036.

However, his lawyer, Levi McCathern, claims the convictions against his client should be overturned because of "inconsistencies" in the case against him.

joe exotic pardon

The Netflix star is serving 21 years after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of zookeeper rival Carole Baskin .

McCathern claimed: "Joe Exotic did not hire anyone to murder anyone. He was convicted of a murder-for-hire, but there's a problem with that. No one was killed, no one was paid and no one, except for Joe, was ever charged."

