As if the cancer battle wasn't enough, Maldonado is also fighting to keep his new husband in the U.S. The star married fellow inmate Jorge Marquez, and the two had planned to move to Cozumel, Mexico, after his release.

But Maldonado is worried his fiancé, who was recently released from prison, will be sent home much sooner. Marquez is scheduled to have a detention hearing next week and could be deported – something Maldonado said neither of them wants.

"He doesn't want to go back," Maldonado confessed. "Not only because of me, but because it's so dangerous there. He's been through so much s--- already."

"He's been through some sexual abuse, and we've got the police reports from some of that," Maldonado elaborated, adding: "His family is all in America. He only has his dad down there. Everyone else is in America. His mom is dead.

"He just doesn't have anything in Mexico."