EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Reveals Cancer Is in Remission — and Claims Famed TV Doctor Says He 'Could Live 15 Years Without Treatment'
Joe Exotic has revealed he is in remission and claims well known TV doctor Dr. Drew Pinksy informed him he would be able to live 15 years without any treatment.
The Netflix star had previously shared he was done with cancer treatment while behind bars and would wait on his pardon... which has yet to come his way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 61-year-old – real name Joseph Allen Maldonado – is serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of zookeeper rival Carole Baskin twice.
Now, Maldonado tells RadarOnline.com he has some good news on health front.
"My prostate cancer is out of remission and the cancer in my left lung is just there," Maldonado revealed, and claimed the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is "broke and cannot afford chemo treatments anyway so I am just just going to let it hold until I get out and get medical help."
The Tiger King star also claimed Dr. Drew – known for his appearances on MTV related programs including Teen Mom – told Maldonado he "could live 15 years without treatment (and) not to let the BOP operate on me or anything because their medical care is so bad.
"So I am just waiting and still do my blood transfusions every month."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Dr. Drew for comment and he made it clear he did not give the reality star any such advice.
"I definitely did not say that. I did speak with him about prostate cancer and treatment options depending on age of the patient, stage of disease, pathological presentation of the tumor," Dr. Drew told us.
After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, Maldonado revealed he was "in remission," but then received the tragic news about a possible lung cancer diagnosis.
While waiting for his biopsy, Maldonado claimed the cancer diagnosis "advanced" due to "stress" from being in solitary confinement, as well as "the mold and everything else you're living in."
He said at the time: "If this is how I have to live for the next 11 years if I don't win my appeal, I pray to God I hope I go home in a body bag soon. You wouldn't believe how many people die in here before they get care."
During his time in prison, Maldonado has reached out to numerous politicians to pardon him including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Matt Gaetz, former President Joe Biden, and Donald Trump himself.
In February, Maldonado sent the current president a typed letter, begging for his freedom, after being in prison the "last 7 years for a crime that I did not commit."
He wrote: "Just as the Department of Justice was weaponized against you, it was weaponized against me for nothing more than a political agenda to pass the Big Cat Safety Act and monopolize tigers in America," and claimed he does not need a "full pardon," and is happy "living out my life" as a felon, as Trump is doing.
In January 2025, Trump was given a "unconditional discharge" in the hush money case, meaning he would not be imprisoned, pay a steep fine, or serve probation after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Meanwhile, Maldonado's attorney Levi McCathern defended his client during a press conference that same month.
McCathern said: “Joe Exotic did not hire anyone to murder anyone. He was convicted of a murder-for-hire, but there’s a problem with that. No one was killed, no one was paid and no one, except for Joe, was ever charged.”
Trump has yet to comment on Maldonado's case or potential pardon status.