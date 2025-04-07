EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Reveals Cancer Is in Remission — and Claims Famed TV Doctor Says He 'Could Live 15 Years Without Treatment'

The 61-year-old – real name Joseph Allen Maldonado – is serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of zookeeper rival Carole Baskin twice.

Now, Maldonado tells RadarOnline.com he has some good news on health front.

"My prostate cancer is out of remission and the cancer in my left lung is just there," Maldonado revealed, and claimed the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is "broke and cannot afford chemo treatments anyway so I am just just going to let it hold until I get out and get medical help."