'Washington Post' Plunged Into Turmoil as Jeanine Pirro-led Dragnet Nabs Top Journalist for Allegedly Possessing Child Porn — on His Work Laptop
Thomas Pham LeGro, a 48-year-old video editor for the Washington Post, was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the arrest was announced by the US Attorney of D.C. and Fox News co-host Jeanine Pirro on Friday after she helped with a dragnet to catch the journalist.
Thomas Pham LeGro Arrested
LeGro, who has dedicated 18 years of his career to the Washington Post, was taken into custody on Thursday, June 28, 2025, following an FBI raid at his Washington, DC home.
The FBI reportedly discovered a folder on LeGro's work laptop that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material, igniting a firestorm of outrage and disbelief.
According to Pirro's office, investigators also found "fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro's work laptop was found", suggesting attempts to conceal or erase incriminating evidence.
The Investigation
Pirro stated that the investigation into LeGro has been ongoing, with court approval obtained to monitor his internet accounts starting in May.
A heavily redacted FBI affidavit against the journalist indicates his possible historical ties to multiple E-Gold accounts in 2005 and 2006 — an online payment system that shut down after federal authorities alleged it was involved in child pornography money laundering.
Facing serious charges, LeGro made his initial court appearance in the District Court of Washington, DC, on Friday, with a detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.
If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
LeGro's Work at The Washington Post
LeGro's work at the Washington Post has not gone unnoticed.
In 2017, he was part of a team awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for their in-depth coverage of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
The scrutiny surrounding Moore intensified when LeGro and his colleagues published allegations that he pursued a 14-year-old girl during his youth, allegations that Moore vehemently denied. Now, the same publication finds itself entangled in a crisis of its own.
In light of the serious allegations against LeGro, a spokesperson for the Washington Post confirmed that he has been placed on leave, emphasizing the outlet's recognition of the gravity of the situation.
The spokesperson said: "The Washington Post understands the severity of these allegations, and the employee has been placed on leave."
We Go Inside the Bezos' Extravagant $20Million Nuptials and Reveal Who First Bailed on the Reception, a Boozy Tumble, Which Flirty A-Lister Stole the Show — and Who Had Secret Plastic Surgery for the Event
Jeanine Pirro's Legal Background
In May, President Donald Trump chose The Five co-host to serve as interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia.
Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York.
“She is in a class by herself.”
Pirro was county prosecutor for 15 years, rising to the level of assistant district attorney, before being elected judge in 1990.