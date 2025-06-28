'Washington Post' Plunged Into Turmoil as Jeanine Pirro-led Dragnet Nabs Top Journalist for Allegedly Possessing Child Porn — on His Work Laptop

LeGro, who has dedicated 18 years of his career to the Washington Post, was taken into custody on Thursday, June 28, 2025, following an FBI raid at his Washington, DC home.

The FBI reportedly discovered a folder on LeGro's work laptop that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material, igniting a firestorm of outrage and disbelief.

According to Pirro's office, investigators also found "fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro's work laptop was found", suggesting attempts to conceal or erase incriminating evidence.