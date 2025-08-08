Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

Exotic Dancer Ready to Reveal Jaw-Dropping Details About Wild Sex Romps With Convicted Rapper Diddy and Cassie Ventura in Explosive Tell-All Tome

photo of diddy and cassie ventura
Source: MEGA; @GETPUNISHED/INSTAGRAM

Exotic dancer discloses wild sex romps with Diddy and Cassie Ventura in explosive new book.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET



Exotic dancer Sharay Hayes—who is nicknamed The Punisher and testified at Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial about his participation in orgies allegedly organized by the rapper – is actively shopping a tell-all book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ready To Tell More

exotic dancer reveals wild sex romps diddy cassie ventura book
Source: MEGA; @GETPUNISHED/INSTAGRAM

Sharay Hayes exposed Cassie Ventura and Diddy's alleged 'freak offs' in graphic court testimony.

Sources said Hayes claimed it's time the public finally heard the truth about the sordid sex romps with Combs and singer Cassie Ventura, which prosecutors referred to as "freak offs."

Combs, who maintains he's innocent, was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering – but found guilty on prostitution charges after Hayes told the court about the wild parties in graphic testimony.

'From Baby Oil To Surveillance Footage'

Hayes said his tell-all includes everything from baby oil to surveillance footage.
Source: @GETPUNISHED/INSTAGRAM

Hayes said his tell-all includes everything from baby oil to surveillance footage.

An insider said of Hayes' story: "From baby oil to surveillance footage, it's all in there."

Another source added: "He wants to take back his narrative. He's tired of being just a footnote in Diddy's downfall."

