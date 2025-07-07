'I Was The 6ft 2In Tall Exotic Dancer Employed to Work at Diddy's Freak-Offs — And These Are The Horrors I Saw'
Sharay 'The Punisher' Hayes made his career as an exotic dancer, but his line of work landed him in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' disturbing "freak offs" as he found himself being filmed having sex with the rapper's then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Combs may have been found not guilty of his most serious charges, racketeering and sex trafficking, but details of all he did behind the scenes were revealed to the world.
One Bizarre Experience
Hayes and Combs first crossed paths in October 2012 – 12 years before the disgraced music mogul would be arrested – after he was hired to entertain a woman and her friends.
He would head on over to the Trump International Hotel in New York City for the late-night booking. However, his night was turned upside down when a "stunning woman" – now believed to have been Ventura – with an "inviting smile" welcomed him at the door of the room in a bathrobe.
"She immediately explained to me that she was not looking for a dance performance, that she wanted to set up this sexy scene where we would sit on couches adjacent from each other and put baby oil on in a sexy manner, and at some point her husband would come out and watch," the dancer recalled.
Hayes, who was paid $800 on that particular night, recalled being told to undress, and instructions would soon follow: "I was instructed to sit on one single chair that was kind of adjacent to a sofa, she positioned herself on the sofa, and then we began to do the baby oil...
"I would put it on myself, she’s putting it on herself, we would put (it) on each other, and then there were sexual gestures of self-pleasuring and stuff like that to try to set the mood."
Soon after, a man, who at the time Hayes did not realize was Combs, appeared naked with a niqab covering his face, and sat in a chair to watch.
Hayes said of the "strange" experience: "Just the idea of understanding a partner would come in was already strange, but seeing his face completely covered threw me off."
Combs In Charge
However, the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker was not only a spectator; he was in charge of the scene unfolding, according to Hayes.
"It was clear that this scene was based on his preference and something that he enjoyed," Hayes said of the scene, which lasted about 35 minutes. Hayes was also given an extra $1,200 for his effort.
This wouldn't be Hayes' only encounter with Ventura and Combs as he would see the couple around eight to 12 times over a two-and-a-half-year period.
In one particular encounter, Hayes and Ventura were having sex on the bed when the Bad Boys Records founder "slammed" a stack of hundred-dollar bills down "in approval."
What Happens To Combs Now?
"(Ventura) kind of looked at him... to gauge he was okay or whatever, and he just says, 'I’m fine. I like that s---, I’m enjoying this s---.'"
Hayes, who once previously admitted he saw Combs as his "idol" before he was arrested, testified in court last month during the performer's lengthy trial.
Combs, 55, did not get away completely, as he was found guilty of transportation for prostitution, AKA the Mann Act. He now faces up to 20 years behind bars on the prostitution charges.
He will remain behind bars until his sentencing after his bail was denied by Judge Arun Subramanian.