Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Al Pacino
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ladies Man Al Pacino 'Looking For Someone Young and Sexy' – as 'Godfather' Legend, 85, Declares He' Ready To Find Love Again After Splitting With Baby Mama Noor Alfallah, 30

Photo of Al Pacino
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino is making sure his next partner is young and easy on the eyes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Al Pacino is trying to move on from baby mama Noor Alfallah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor has been flirting with a sexy Italian journalist in Rome, but pals are urging him to adjust his expectations and stop chasing after younger gals who are totally out of his league.

Article continues below advertisement

Pacino's Romance Goal

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Al Pacino
Source: MEGA

Young Italian woman Caterina De Terlizzi planted a cheeky kiss on Pacino during dinner in Rome with friends.

Article continues below advertisement

The 85-year-old Godfather legend had a big grin on his face as he cozied up to Caterina De Terlizzi during dinner with friends at Il Bolognese in Piazza del Popolo recently. At one point, the younger woman even gave Pacino a smooch on the cheek, to his delight.

"He's looking for someone young and sexy, which might seem ridiculous at his age, but Al's always had a tendency to shoot for the moon," an insider claimed. "To his credit, he still has charm and a lot of charisma."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Al Pacino with Noor Alfallah
Source: MEGA

Alfallah's ex, Pacino, is now seeking love again after welcoming baby Roman with the 31-year-old filmmaker.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Dean Cain

EXCLUSIVE: Dean Cain Boasts Over New ICE Agent Role After Tax Trouble — Is Superman Ditching Truth, Justice, and The American Way While Getting Paid To Snitch?

picture of Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson 'Terrified' New Girlfriend Pamela Anderson 'Doesn't Feel the Same' About Him — As 'Baywatch' Alum 'Hiding' Truth From Movie Star

"He's been hoping to reunite with Alfallah, but that's not happening," the source claimed.

Pacino welcomed son Roman, his fourth child, with the American-Kuwaiti filmmaker, 31, in June 2023.

"So now he's looking for someone new," the insider added, "and by the looks of it, he's off to a great start."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.