EXCLUSIVE: Ladies Man Al Pacino 'Looking For Someone Young and Sexy' – as 'Godfather' Legend, 85, Declares He' Ready To Find Love Again After Splitting With Baby Mama Noor Alfallah, 30
Al Pacino is trying to move on from baby mama Noor Alfallah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor has been flirting with a sexy Italian journalist in Rome, but pals are urging him to adjust his expectations and stop chasing after younger gals who are totally out of his league.
Pacino's Romance Goal
The 85-year-old Godfather legend had a big grin on his face as he cozied up to Caterina De Terlizzi during dinner with friends at Il Bolognese in Piazza del Popolo recently. At one point, the younger woman even gave Pacino a smooch on the cheek, to his delight.
"He's looking for someone young and sexy, which might seem ridiculous at his age, but Al's always had a tendency to shoot for the moon," an insider claimed. "To his credit, he still has charm and a lot of charisma."
"He's been hoping to reunite with Alfallah, but that's not happening," the source claimed.
Pacino welcomed son Roman, his fourth child, with the American-Kuwaiti filmmaker, 31, in June 2023.
"So now he's looking for someone new," the insider added, "and by the looks of it, he's off to a great start."