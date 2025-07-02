Your tip
Al Pacino

Al Pacino's 'New — And MUCH Younger Woman' Revealed After Fathering Fourth Child Aged 83

picture of Al Pacino
Source: MEGA

Veteran actor Al Pacino has been spotted getting cozy with an Italian journalist decades younger than himself during a break from filming his latest movie.

July 2 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

July 2 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Al Pacino has been spotted getting close to another woman decades younger than himself.

The veteran actor, 85, was snapped smiling as he was being kissed by Italian journalist Caterina Di Terlizzi inside a Rome restaurant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Smooch On The Cheek'

how al pacino narrowly survived drug addiction
Source: MEGA

Pacino received a kiss on the cheek from his dinner guest Caterina Di Terlizzi.

Pacino was in the Eternal City to film the auto-themed biopic Maserati: The Brothers before enjoying some downtime at the Il Bolognese in Piazza del Popolo.

The Hollywood star appeared to be sitting next to Di Terlizzi while they chatted at a table with their other guests.

Both were pictured smiling, and at one point she wrapped one arm around him and turned in for a big smooch on his cheek while resting her hand on his as he beamed pleasantly.

After the kiss, the Oscar winner leaned over to hug her.

Still Going Strong

al pacino ex manager ripped off million broke acting films despised
Source: MEGA

Pacino, like fellow veteran movie star Robert De Niro, fathered a child in his eighties.

According to Di Terlizzi's LinkedIn page, she has worked as a freelance journalist for NBC News for the past two years after receiving her master's degree in Journalism and Multimedia Communication in 2023.

Pacino's run-in with the young journalist comes after he welcomed his fourth child with his ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah in June 2023, just over two years earlier.

Fans were shocked at the time due to the actor's advanced age when his son Roman was born, especially as Pacino's representative confirmed that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child together just a month after his good friend Robert De Niro, 81, welcomed his baby, his seventh, with his 46-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Pacino's Baby Mama

al pacino taken for ride baby mama noor alfallah
Source: MEGA

The actor still maintains a healthy relationship with ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah, the mother of his fourth child, despite their split.

In addition to baby Roman, Pacino shares his oldest daughter, 35-year-old Julie, with the acting coach Jan Tarrant, and he has 24-year-old fraternal twins with his ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Pacino's ex-girlfriend Noor was spotted last month when she took their son out for a fun day at a park in Los Angeles.

In March 2004, Noor said she and the Cruising star had bonded over their shared love of movies.

Noor Alfallah pictured in public
Source: MEGA

Alfallah had previously been linked with rocker Mick Jagger.

"Al lives down the street from my house, and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino," she recalled. "I guess it just became something more."

She graduated from the University of Southern California's Cinematic School of Arts and went on to get a master's degree in film/TV producing from UCLA, which she has used to great effect as a film and television producer.

She has also been linked to men several decades older than her in the past, including Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, whom she dated when he was 74 and she was 22.

Although the end of Noor and Al's relationship is fuzzy, he confirmed in October of last year that they now have only a "friendship" as they co-parent their young son.

