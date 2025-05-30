EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro Makes Baby Mama Tiffany Chen An Offer She Can't Refuse Ahead of Agreeing to Marriage

Martial arts instructor Chen, 46, gave birth to the Goodfellas legend's seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in April 2023. Now she's looking for him to make their family official.

"Everyone knows Tiffany wants to get married and has been pushing for it to happen ever since Gia was born," a source told Radar. "It’s no surprise to him that Tiffany wants to tie the knot, it keeps coming up in their conversations.

"But he’s holding off until she accepts what he considers 'an offer she can’t refuse,' in the form of a prenup agreement."

De Niro has already had to shell out big bucks over the years to his two ex-wives – and the former assistant who sued him – so he's desperate to avoid putting any more of his $500 million fortune at stake.

"He wants to avoid marriage like the plague," the insider continued. "He loves Tiffany and their little family, there’s no question about that, but he’s nervous about jinxing the relationship by putting it into a formal bracket.

"He’s not going to do it, and when his mind’s made up, that’s it."