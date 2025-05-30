EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro Makes Baby Mama Tiffany Chen An Offer She Can't Refuse Ahead of Agreeing to Marriage
Robert De Niro's much younger baby mama and girlfriend is pushing for him to put a ring on it.
But RadarOnline.com has learned Tiffany Chen has to agree to the legendary actor's demand of a prenup before anyone walks down the aisle.
Prenup or Bust
Martial arts instructor Chen, 46, gave birth to the Goodfellas legend's seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in April 2023. Now she's looking for him to make their family official.
"Everyone knows Tiffany wants to get married and has been pushing for it to happen ever since Gia was born," a source told Radar. "It’s no surprise to him that Tiffany wants to tie the knot, it keeps coming up in their conversations.
"But he’s holding off until she accepts what he considers 'an offer she can’t refuse,' in the form of a prenup agreement."
De Niro has already had to shell out big bucks over the years to his two ex-wives – and the former assistant who sued him – so he's desperate to avoid putting any more of his $500 million fortune at stake.
"He wants to avoid marriage like the plague," the insider continued. "He loves Tiffany and their little family, there’s no question about that, but he’s nervous about jinxing the relationship by putting it into a formal bracket.
"He’s not going to do it, and when his mind’s made up, that’s it."
Penny Pincher
De Niro is said to still be steaming over the $1.26 million in damages he had to fork over in 2023 to his former personal assistant Graham Chase Robinson after a jury found his production company liable for gender discrimination and retaliation.
He’s also still angry about the money he spent getting divorced from ex-wives Diahnne Abbott and Grace Hightower.
And although he has promised Chen to always be there and support her, he won't put his wallet at risk again.
The insider confessed: "He likes things the way they are, with him in control of his finances. Getting married and being on the hook for half of what he’s earned is not something he wants. He won’t be anybody’s stooge."
Proud Papa
De Niro and Chen met on the set of 2015's The Intern while De Niro was still married to Hightower. They started dating in 2021 when he was single again.
He welcomed Gia, his seventh kid and first with Tiffany, in April 2023, and sources said the tot had him instantly wrapped around her finger.
De Niro gushed about his daughter in the past, saying: "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this or that just goes away when I look at her. That in itself is wondrous."
He also noted his senior citizen age: "I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her."
Family Feud
The Dirty Grandpa recently ignited his own family feud after he planned to leave his 22-month-old daughter, Gia, a huge chunk of that $500 million fortune when he dies. But those plans don't sit well with his adult kids, who all want an equal piece of the action.
"Bob's comments that he wants to make Gia a rich little girl have stirred up a hornet's nest with the rest of the family," a source told us.
The Oscar-winning star has pumped out a large cast of kids, including daughter Drena, 53, and son Raphael, 47, with first wife Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 28, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith, and son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 13, with second wife Grace Hightower.
Our insider added: "Bob is in reasonably good health, but he knows it's not likely he'll still be around when Gia graduates from high school, so the best he feels he can do for her is make sure she never wants for anything in her life.
"He sees it as Gia didn't ask to be born to an elderly father, so he wants her to have a bigger share of his inheritance."