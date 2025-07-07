EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell 'Diddy' Escort Interview — How Cassie Ventura 'Voluntarily Filmed Orgies' and Was 'Sex Fixer' for Rapper
A former personal escort now suing Sean 'Diddy' Combs AND Cassie Ventura has revealed he features prominently in several of the infamous "Freak Off" party videos shown to jurors during the rapper's recent sex trafficking trial.
Clayton Howard said Ventura recorded their sexual acts at least 20 times and told RadarOnline.com she was not the victim she pretended to be during the court proceedings.
Howard's lawsuit accuses Combs and his former partner of drugging him and inflicting long-lasting trauma during their time together. And he told RadarOnline.com it's all right there on tape.
"They recorded us having sex for years, and that was always so strange to me, even after I found out who they were," Howard said.
The former escort explained he was originally hired by Ventura to have sex with her while her "husband" watched and pleasured himself in the corner.
But before they would begin, she would set up a pink MacBook in the middle of the room to document all their dirty deeds, saying she liked to go back and watch them later.
"She said 'I like to watch them back because they are so hot, we have great sex,'" Howard said. "I had no reason to doubt her at first, so for a couple of months it went on. She was recording me, and I didn’t want to be on recording."
Party Tapes
The recordings continued even after Howard found out the true identity of Ventura's "husband," and he often wondered why the famous rapper would want video evidence of the debauchery.
"It looks kind of weird, two naked men in a room with a woman," Howard contends. "It kind of looks like we are all having sex instead of just me and the woman."
Howard's hesitation was apparently justified, as he said he is featured in at least "two or three" of the party tapes jurors watched with disgust on their faces.
Cassie's Role
In his newly filed lawsuit, Howard alleged that both Combs and Ventura manipulated him into engaging in sexual acts under deceptive pretenses, employing drugs to lower his inhibitions and ultimately further their own desires.
According to Howard, he was brought into their world in 2009, and the arrangement lasted for nearly a decade. He claims he was paid for intimate encounters, alleging he served as "entertainment to satisfy their sexual fetishes and personal ambitions."
The narrative presents a stark juxtaposition to the previously established image of Ventura as a victim, with Howard stating emphatically: "Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."
Diddy's Future
The lawsuit comes just days after Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges last week. He was found guilty of charges related to prostitution and remains in federal prison after being denied bail while waiting for sentencing.
Legal experts suggest that his recent troubles may have significant repercussions for his career and public persona.
The acquittal had momentarily alleviated pressure, but the new allegations have unleashed a torrent of speculation about the rapper’s lifestyle and moral compass.