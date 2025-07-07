EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell 'Diddy' Escort Interview — How Cassie Ventura 'Voluntarily Filmed Orgies' and Was 'Sex Fixer' for Rapper

Howard's lawsuit accuses Combs and his former partner of drugging him and inflicting long-lasting trauma during their time together. And he told RadarOnline.com it's all right there on tape.

"They recorded us having sex for years, and that was always so strange to me, even after I found out who they were," Howard said.

The former escort explained he was originally hired by Ventura to have sex with her while her "husband" watched and pleasured himself in the corner.

But before they would begin, she would set up a pink MacBook in the middle of the room to document all their dirty deeds, saying she liked to go back and watch them later.

"She said 'I like to watch them back because they are so hot, we have great sex,'" Howard said. "I had no reason to doubt her at first, so for a couple of months it went on. She was recording me, and I didn’t want to be on recording."