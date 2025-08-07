EXCLUSIVE: ‘Dirty Duke’ Prince Andrew ’Brazenly Bedded at Least a Dozen Women Within 12 Months of Marrying Sarah Ferguson’

Prince Andrew once confessed to his wife Sarah Ferguson: “I am a prince, then a naval officer, then a husband.”

But RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to explosive claims in a new book, he was also a prolific womanizer in the early months of their marriage – and allegedly slept with more than a dozen women within their first year as husband and wife.

The revelations come from Entitled: The Real Story of the Duke of York, by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who paints a picture of a man distracted from royal duty and marriage by a string of affairs, even as his wife, the Duchess of York, was pregnant with their first child.