EXCLUSIVE: ‘Dirty Duke’ Prince Andrew ’Brazenly Bedded at Least a Dozen Women Within 12 Months of Marrying Sarah Ferguson’
Prince Andrew once confessed to his wife Sarah Ferguson: “I am a prince, then a naval officer, then a husband.”
But RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to explosive claims in a new book, he was also a prolific womanizer in the early months of their marriage – and allegedly slept with more than a dozen women within their first year as husband and wife.
The revelations come from Entitled: The Real Story of the Duke of York, by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who paints a picture of a man distracted from royal duty and marriage by a string of affairs, even as his wife, the Duchess of York, was pregnant with their first child.
'The Dirty Duke'
A source told us the new claims earned Andrew the nickname “Dirty Duke” behind closed doors in July 1986, when he married 26-year-old Sarah Ferguson in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Within months of their wedding, the marriage was crumbling, plagued by physical absence, emotional neglect – and, according to those close to the couple, serial infidelity.
One former royal insider, cited by Lownie, said: “Sarah discovered Andrew wasn’t coming home on some of his leave. He was going elsewhere – and this just drove her crazy.”
The source added: “She didn’t like the fact she was a shore widow, and to discover she was shore-widowed intentionally really hurt.”
The breakdown of their relationship wasn’t solely due to clashing personalities or royal pressures, the book argues – but to Andrew’s affairs, which apparently began almost immediately after the honeymoon.
According to Lownie’s book, the Duke of York “slept with more than a dozen women before their first anniversary.”
The relentless rotation of women in his life was, according to Lownie, an open secret among courtiers and friends.
Another source added: “The arguments he and Sarah had bordered on domestic violence. ‘You have to understand what I am dealing with here,’ Sarah once told a confidante. ‘I’m married to a man who has never been inside a supermarket.’”
The insider said it highlighted how she viewed Andrew as ultra-privileged and not manly enough to satisfy her needs – in or out of the bedroom.
Andrew and Sarah, who were introduced by Princess Diana in 1985, were said to have fallen for each other quickly, both recovering from previous heartbreaks.
But cracks appeared early. Andrew, still a naval officer, was often away – and one year, he was home for just 42 days. Sarah was left to navigate the press, the palace and motherhood largely alone.
Lownie writes that as Sarah struggled emotionally, Andrew seemed unmoved and unavailable.
“I’d write to him almost every day and eagerly await the post,” Sarah told a friend. “But they never came. I was missing him madly.”
When Sarah eventually brought up their problems with the Queen, the monarch swiftly changed the subject to dogs and horses.
A source told Lownie: “Andrew’s idea of a good time on a beautiful sunny day was to sit in the house and watch golf on the television.
“His dinner would be placed in front of him so he could continue watching TV, and then he would go to bed.”
Craving Other Men
It got to the stage where Sarah would make any excuse not to be with her husband, with the source adding: “She would ask if the duke was in for dinner and, if he was, she would make sure she was out.”
It was only a matter of time before the duchess found the excitement and affection she craved with other men – with another insider saying: “Sarah is a sensual woman who needs to be loved and likes to show affection.”
As Andrew’s philandering continued, “sensual” Sarah did turn to others for affection – beginning an affair with American playboy Steve Wyatt in 1989. But even after their separation in 1992 and divorce in 1996, the couple maintained a strangely enduring bond, continuing to live together and holiday with their daughters.
Lownie’s account of their relationship suggests guilt may play a part in Andrew’s enduring loyalty to Sarah.
“She says it is his fault that she strayed when they were married – that it was because he neglected her,” a close friend told the author.
“And he feels terribly guilty because there is a bit of truth in it.”
Andrew’s reputation will forever be marred by his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
But Lownie’s book reveals a pattern of behavior – entitlement, carelessness and self-indulgence – which some say show he has been a “scumbag all his life.”