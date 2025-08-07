Vast Underwater City Discovered Near 'Resting Place of Noah's Ark' Rewrites Bible Story

Geological evidence reportedly suggests the ruins were submerged around 12,000 to 14,500 years ago, when Mount Nemrut erupted and blocked the Mirat River, causing widespread flooding.

While many scholars have dismissed the theory, some believe the massive flooding event took out an entire population and inspired the Biblical story, which places the Great Flood around 4,000 to 4,500 years ago.

During an appearance on the Matt Beall Limitless podcast, independent researcher Matt LaCroix said: "As far as I'm aware, any civilizations in the last 6,000 years did not have the technological means to create the type of stonework we're seeing here."