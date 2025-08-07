EXCLUSIVE: Buckingham Palace 'Reeling' Over Fears Vladimir Putin's Hackers Have Jeffrey Epstein's Prince Andrew Sex Tape — 'It Could Bring Down the Entire Royal Family'
Prince Andrew’s ties to pedophile sex trafficker and suspected global spy Jeffrey Epstein have sparked renewed panic inside Buckingham Palace, with sources telling RadarOnline.com Kremlin operatives may have compromising video footage that could "bury" the monarchy.
The 65-year-old Duke of York has been forced into royal exile and a reclusive existence since his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019, in which he tried to brush off his bond with Epstein.
But new claims in a book by royal author Andrew Lownie have reignited the scandal.
A former royal aide said: "If the truth ever came out about Andrew’s true relationship with Epstein – and if the sex tapes the Kremlin are suspected to have on him came out – the royal family would be totally finished. There would be no coming back from it."
Author Andrew Lownie has been probing the long-standing speculation around Epstein’s connections to intelligence services, and whether blackmail material, or kompromat, involving Andrew ended up in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lownie’s new book, Entitled, claims a cache of files and videos, believed to show Andrew with underage girls, may have been copied and passed to the Kremlin by a former US law enforcement official turned Russian citizen.
'There Were Lots of Videos'
John Mark Dougan, 47, a former Marine and Florida sheriff's deputy, fled to Moscow in 2017 to avoid an FBI investigation.
He now claims he copied sensitive material related to Epstein, including compromising footage of Andrew, and handed it over to the Russian authorities before fleeing the US.
"There were lots of videos, but I wasn’t going to sit around and watch them," Dougan said. "Law enforcement’s had it for years. The FBI seized my computers in 2016, and they knew what was on them – they even warned MI6 I had a duplicate."
According to Lownie, the potential fallout from such footage emerging could be catastrophic.
"The monarchy has weathered many storms, but Epstein represents something different," one senior source close to the Palace said. "If video proof were ever made public of Andrew having sex with underage girls, it would be impossible to defend. This would bring the whole house down."
Dougan has been linked to Russian military intelligence and accused of helping spread disinformation targeting Western democracies.
He runs the website DC Weekly, which has published fake stories about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and about Andrew making covert trips to Kyiv.
"Dougan’s been involved in some murky stuff," a Western intelligence official said.
They added his shady past does not mean he is "not a reliable witness," and warned: "That’s what makes it dangerous."
A 'Terrifying' Reality
EXCLUSIVE: 'Fox News' (Literal) Bombshell — Judge Jeanine Pirro's Daughter 'Has Defected to the Democrats' and Voted For Hillary Clinton Over Trump … as She Is Anointed D.C.'s Top Prosecutor
Epstein, who died by an apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, was known to record his guests at his properties.
Andrew, who has admitted visiting Epstein in New York after the financier’s first conviction, has long denied any wrongdoing during their relationship, though he infamously settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre in 2022, without admitting liability.
Buckingham Palace has not responded to the latest claims, but insiders say the situation has left senior royals deeply rattled.
"They are reeling,” a former palace adviser said. "The idea that the Kremlin might have tapes – real or fabricated – of Andrew indulging in pedophilia is terrifying. Even a whisper of this stuff coming out is enough to do real damage."
RadarOnline.com has already revealed how Epstein's justice-dodging johns are petrified their identities and details will be revealed in a cyberattack by superpowers Russia and China.
Sources told us they fear the documents on their murky pasts being held by U.S. intelligence agencies will be used to blackmail them into becoming spies and puppets for the nations’ horrific regimes.