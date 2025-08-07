EXCLUSIVE: Buckingham Palace 'Reeling' Over Fears Vladimir Putin's Hackers Have Jeffrey Epstein's Prince Andrew Sex Tape — 'It Could Bring Down the Entire Royal Family'

But new claims in a book by royal author Andrew Lownie have reignited the scandal.

A former royal aide said: "If the truth ever came out about Andrew’s true relationship with Epstein – and if the sex tapes the Kremlin are suspected to have on him came out – the royal family would be totally finished. There would be no coming back from it."

Author Andrew Lownie has been probing the long-standing speculation around Epstein’s connections to intelligence services, and whether blackmail material, or kompromat, involving Andrew ended up in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lownie’s new book, Entitled, claims a cache of files and videos, believed to show Andrew with underage girls, may have been copied and passed to the Kremlin by a former US law enforcement official turned Russian citizen.