Pressure Mounts on Prince Andrew to 'Testify in Public' Over Ties to Pedophile Pal Jeffrey Epstein in Wake of Trump Scandal
US attorney Gloria Allred is ramping up the scrutiny on Prince Andrew, urging the Duke of York to publicly testify regarding his connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.
Allred, who represents multiple victims of Epstein, has made it clear that the time for silence is over.
Gloria Allred Calls Out Prince Andrew
In a recent statement, Allred emphasized the urgency of the situation. She said: "He can volunteer to testify. His silence is a statement that he's not willing to help."
At 65, Andrew finds himself under public scrutiny, as questions regarding his involvement with Epstein and alleged victims of sexual trafficking continue to resurface.
The pressure comes after Andrew previously vowed to combat sex trafficking, making the allegations of his non-cooperation appear even more troubling.
Allred expressed that Andrew should step forward and testify before the U.S. Congress, stating: "There's nothing Prince Andrew can say or do to make it go away. It is news now all over the world. People want to know, who was involved in trafficking or sexually abusing children?"
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein
Andrew has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual activity with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's high-profile victims. His denials, however, have not silenced the growing demands for accountability.
Giuffre has previously accused Andrew of sexual encounters that she claims occurred when she was just 17 years old, allegations that Andrew has vehemently contested, claiming he never met her.
In a controversial move, the Duke reached a multi-million-pound settlement with Giuffre in early 2022, but he did so without admitting any liability. Even after this settlement, the spotlight on Andrew has not faded.
A statement released on his behalf at the time pledged to demonstrate "regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking."
Despite this pledge, Allred has called out Andrew's apparent reluctance to assist with ongoing investigations.
"I called on Andrew to speak to the FBI," she noted, stressing the urgency of his cooperation. "Is he willing to testify before Congress? Is he willing to give more information to the Justice Department? And if not, why not?"
Call for Testimony
As a foreign national, Andrew cannot be compelled to appear before Congress through a subpoena. However, Allred argues that his testimony can be given without requiring his physical presence in the U.S. She believes his name could be among the documented evidence held in U.S. government files regarding Epstein's operations, which she contends should be made public.
Allred affirmed: "Many in Congress have said that they support the release of the file. I'm talking about Republicans and Democrats."
Andrew's Public Image
Epstein himself had maintained high-profile friendships with numerous influential figures before he died in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges. His ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is now serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of aiding Epstein in exploiting young girls.
The implications of this scandal have caused significant rifts among political supporters, most notably affecting President Donald Trump, who had been a close friend of Epstein for decades.
Public reactions to the recent developments have been lively, particularly on social media, with many expressing frustration over the royal family's perceived inaction.
Tweets and comments flood platforms, mirroring the overwhelming sentiment for transparency and justice. One user wrote: "If he was really innocent, why not just tell the truth?"