Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Pressure Mounts on Prince Andrew to 'Testify in Public' Over Ties to Pedophile Pal Jeffrey Epstein in Wake of Trump Scandal

prince andrew testify public pedophile jeffrey epstein trump scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew has been urged to face questioning under oath before the US Congress.

Profile Image

Aug. 3 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

US attorney Gloria Allred is ramping up the scrutiny on Prince Andrew, urging the Duke of York to publicly testify regarding his connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.

Allred, who represents multiple victims of Epstein, has made it clear that the time for silence is over.

Article continues below advertisement

Gloria Allred Calls Out Prince Andrew

prince andrew testify public pedophile jeffrey epstein trump scandal
Source: MEGA

Gloria Allred has called for Prince Andrew to testify about his connection to Epstein.

In a recent statement, Allred emphasized the urgency of the situation. She said: "He can volunteer to testify. His silence is a statement that he's not willing to help."

At 65, Andrew finds himself under public scrutiny, as questions regarding his involvement with Epstein and alleged victims of sexual trafficking continue to resurface.

The pressure comes after Andrew previously vowed to combat sex trafficking, making the allegations of his non-cooperation appear even more troubling.

Allred expressed that Andrew should step forward and testify before the U.S. Congress, stating: "There's nothing Prince Andrew can say or do to make it go away. It is news now all over the world. People want to know, who was involved in trafficking or sexually abusing children?"

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

prince andrew testify public pedophile jeffrey epstein trump scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew denied sleeping with Virginia Giuffre, a teenage sex trafficking victim of Epstein’s.

Andrew has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual activity with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's high-profile victims. His denials, however, have not silenced the growing demands for accountability.

Giuffre has previously accused Andrew of sexual encounters that she claims occurred when she was just 17 years old, allegations that Andrew has vehemently contested, claiming he never met her.

In a controversial move, the Duke reached a multi-million-pound settlement with Giuffre in early 2022, but he did so without admitting any liability. Even after this settlement, the spotlight on Andrew has not faded.

A statement released on his behalf at the time pledged to demonstrate "regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking."

Despite this pledge, Allred has called out Andrew's apparent reluctance to assist with ongoing investigations.

"I called on Andrew to speak to the FBI," she noted, stressing the urgency of his cooperation. "Is he willing to testify before Congress? Is he willing to give more information to the Justice Department? And if not, why not?"

Article continues below advertisement

Call for Testimony

prince andrew testify public pedophile jeffrey epstein trump scandal
Source: MEGA

Allred represents several Epstein victims.

As a foreign national, Andrew cannot be compelled to appear before Congress through a subpoena. However, Allred argues that his testimony can be given without requiring his physical presence in the U.S. She believes his name could be among the documented evidence held in U.S. government files regarding Epstein's operations, which she contends should be made public.

Allred affirmed: "Many in Congress have said that they support the release of the file. I'm talking about Republicans and Democrats."

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Photo of Kate Middleton

SPECIAL REPORT: Kate Middleton's Ready for the Crown – How Prince William's Wife is Fully Prepped to Step Into Her New Role Any Day Now as King Charles Health Declines

Composite photo of Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney

Megan Markle Bridesmaid Jessica Mulroney 'Regrets' Becoming Friends with Meghan

Andrew's Public Image

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

prince andrew testify public pedophile jeffrey epstein trump scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew, seen here with Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, was friends with Epstein.

Epstein himself had maintained high-profile friendships with numerous influential figures before he died in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges. His ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is now serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of aiding Epstein in exploiting young girls.

The implications of this scandal have caused significant rifts among political supporters, most notably affecting President Donald Trump, who had been a close friend of Epstein for decades.

Public reactions to the recent developments have been lively, particularly on social media, with many expressing frustration over the royal family's perceived inaction.

Tweets and comments flood platforms, mirroring the overwhelming sentiment for transparency and justice. One user wrote: "If he was really innocent, why not just tell the truth?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.