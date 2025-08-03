Pressure Mounts on Prince Andrew to 'Testify in Public' Over Ties to Pedophile Pal Jeffrey Epstein in Wake of Trump Scandal

Andrew has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual activity with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's high-profile victims. His denials, however, have not silenced the growing demands for accountability.

Giuffre has previously accused Andrew of sexual encounters that she claims occurred when she was just 17 years old, allegations that Andrew has vehemently contested, claiming he never met her.

In a controversial move, the Duke reached a multi-million-pound settlement with Giuffre in early 2022, but he did so without admitting any liability. Even after this settlement, the spotlight on Andrew has not faded.

A statement released on his behalf at the time pledged to demonstrate "regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking."

Despite this pledge, Allred has called out Andrew's apparent reluctance to assist with ongoing investigations.

"I called on Andrew to speak to the FBI," she noted, stressing the urgency of his cooperation. "Is he willing to testify before Congress? Is he willing to give more information to the Justice Department? And if not, why not?"