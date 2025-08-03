Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Fox News

'Fox News' Stars at War: Savage Greg Gutfeld Calls Jesse Watters an 'A------' Who 'Has Most Punchable Face'

Composite photo of Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters
Source: Fox News; MEGA

Greg Gutfeld insulted Jesse Watters on Fox News.

Profile Image

Aug. 3 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has stirred attention after taking a series of playful yet pointed jabs at his colleague Jesse Watters during recent broadcasts and social media posts.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the conservative pundit, who hosts the late-night-style program Gutfeld! and cohosts The Five, openly teased Watters, calling him "an a------" and claiming he has "the most punchable face."

Article continues below advertisement

fox news greg gutfeld calls jesse watters most punchable face
Source: Fox News

Greg Gutfeld is raking in huge numbers on Fox News.

The remarks were made during the closing moments of a recent Gutfeld! episode, where the host shared a memory from his early career.

"Here's a good one — Jesse Watters. When I used to work at Red Eye, we used to work while he was taping The O'Reilly Factor," he said. "We used to just hate on him. We used to say he has the most punchable face."

Comedian Sherrod Small, a guest on the show, quickly agreed, joking: "He does, right. His face is punchable."

Gutfeld went further, noting that his opinion of Watters hadn't changed even after working alongside him on The Five, where both men are regular panelists.

"And then, I end up working with him, and he's still an a------," he said with a laugh, before adding, "But, I love that a------."

Article continues below advertisement

fox news greg gutfeld calls jesse watters most punchable face
Source: Fox News

Gutfeld said he noticed that Watters is "an a------."

The playful ribbing follows another incident last week when Gutfeld posted a behind-the-scenes video from The Five on Instagram. In the clip, Watters is seen casually eating a salad as Gutfeld narrates, mocking his cohost as "a wimp," "a loser" and "a nobody," while Watters ignores the antics.

Gutfeld even joked that colleagues at Fox once "tried to get rid" of Watters, continuing a lighthearted narrative of on-set rivalry.

Article continues below advertisement

fox news greg gutfeld calls jesse watters most punchable face
Source: MEGA

Gutfeld said Watters "has the most punchable face."

While the banter may be in jest, insiders suggest there is tension behind the scenes. According to one source, Gutfeld's rising popularity has not endeared him to everyone at the network. His show reportedly draws over four million viewers per night, a strong performance for a late-night program, but staff members allegedly find him difficult to work with.

"Greg might be popular with viewers, but he's pretty much an outcast around the Fox offices," the source said. "No one can stand him, and he rarely, if ever, gets invited out to afterwork drinks."

The insider described Gutfeld as "arrogant" and "like one of those pantomime villains," claiming staff often roll their eyes and joke about his small stature and lack of the polished appearance seen in other Fox hosts such as Sean Hannity or Bret Baier.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Evyatar David

Horrifying Video Shows 'Living Skeleton' Hamas Hostage, 24, Being Forced to Dig His Own Grave in Chilling Propaganda Release

Composite photo of Prince Andrew and Donald Trump

White House Rocked by Gross Claims Prince Andrew and Donald Trump Had Sick Conversation About 'P***y' — as Explosive New Book Suggests Trump Gave Disgraced Royal a List of Masseuses He Could

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

fox news greg gutfeld calls jesse watters most punchable face
Source: Fox News

This isn't the first tongue-in-cheek beef the two famous Fox News pundits have had in recent weeks.

Despite any internal friction, Gutfeld's career at Fox News remains strong. In addition to his late-night show, he continues as a prominent cohost of The Five alongside Watters, Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro, and rotating contributors Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr.

"Greg has clearly scored points with the bosses, as they continue to promote him," the insider added. "But as far as his popularity among the staff, that's rock bottom."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.