'Fox News' Stars at War: Savage Greg Gutfeld Calls Jesse Watters an 'A------' Who 'Has Most Punchable Face'

The remarks were made during the closing moments of a recent Gutfeld! episode, where the host shared a memory from his early career.

"Here's a good one — Jesse Watters. When I used to work at Red Eye, we used to work while he was taping The O'Reilly Factor," he said. "We used to just hate on him. We used to say he has the most punchable face."

Comedian Sherrod Small, a guest on the show, quickly agreed, joking: "He does, right. His face is punchable."

Gutfeld went further, noting that his opinion of Watters hadn't changed even after working alongside him on The Five, where both men are regular panelists.

"And then, I end up working with him, and he's still an a------," he said with a laugh, before adding, "But, I love that a------."