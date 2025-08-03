'Fox News' Stars at War: Savage Greg Gutfeld Calls Jesse Watters an 'A------' Who 'Has Most Punchable Face'
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has stirred attention after taking a series of playful yet pointed jabs at his colleague Jesse Watters during recent broadcasts and social media posts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the conservative pundit, who hosts the late-night-style program Gutfeld! and cohosts The Five, openly teased Watters, calling him "an a------" and claiming he has "the most punchable face."
The remarks were made during the closing moments of a recent Gutfeld! episode, where the host shared a memory from his early career.
"Here's a good one — Jesse Watters. When I used to work at Red Eye, we used to work while he was taping The O'Reilly Factor," he said. "We used to just hate on him. We used to say he has the most punchable face."
Comedian Sherrod Small, a guest on the show, quickly agreed, joking: "He does, right. His face is punchable."
Gutfeld went further, noting that his opinion of Watters hadn't changed even after working alongside him on The Five, where both men are regular panelists.
"And then, I end up working with him, and he's still an a------," he said with a laugh, before adding, "But, I love that a------."
The playful ribbing follows another incident last week when Gutfeld posted a behind-the-scenes video from The Five on Instagram. In the clip, Watters is seen casually eating a salad as Gutfeld narrates, mocking his cohost as "a wimp," "a loser" and "a nobody," while Watters ignores the antics.
Gutfeld even joked that colleagues at Fox once "tried to get rid" of Watters, continuing a lighthearted narrative of on-set rivalry.
While the banter may be in jest, insiders suggest there is tension behind the scenes. According to one source, Gutfeld's rising popularity has not endeared him to everyone at the network. His show reportedly draws over four million viewers per night, a strong performance for a late-night program, but staff members allegedly find him difficult to work with.
"Greg might be popular with viewers, but he's pretty much an outcast around the Fox offices," the source said. "No one can stand him, and he rarely, if ever, gets invited out to afterwork drinks."
The insider described Gutfeld as "arrogant" and "like one of those pantomime villains," claiming staff often roll their eyes and joke about his small stature and lack of the polished appearance seen in other Fox hosts such as Sean Hannity or Bret Baier.
Despite any internal friction, Gutfeld's career at Fox News remains strong. In addition to his late-night show, he continues as a prominent cohost of The Five alongside Watters, Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro, and rotating contributors Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr.
"Greg has clearly scored points with the bosses, as they continue to promote him," the insider added. "But as far as his popularity among the staff, that's rock bottom."