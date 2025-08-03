Horrifying Video Shows 'Living Skeleton' Hamas Hostage, 24, Being Forced to Dig His Own Grave in Chilling Propaganda Release

The devastating images of David have drawn a heart-wrenching statement from his family, who have allowed the video to be released for maximum impact. They said: "We are forced to witness our beloved son and brother, Evyatar David, deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas's tunnels in Gaza — a living skeleton, buried alive."

The family's words echo the horror of their situation: "The deliberate starvation of our son as part of a propaganda campaign is one of the most horrifying acts the world has seen."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the video, stating: "Hamas terrorists deliberately starve our hostages, documenting them in a cynical, humiliating, and malicious manner."

Holocaust survivor Naftali Fürst expressed her anguish at the visual torment in a powerful reflection.

"I survived Auschwitz and Buchenwald. I know hunger up close... I remember the humiliation — the complete stripping of human dignity. I know the fear, the terror," she said, drawing harrowing parallels between her past and David's current plight.