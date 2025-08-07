'Cannibal' Armie Hammer's Sick Obsession with 'Poisoning People' — As Disgraced Hollywood Star Implodes Career With 'Disgusting' Admission
Armie Hammer has turned heads again after the controversial actor said he "loves to poison people" with drugs and roofies, RadarOnline.com can report.
The bizarre admission comes as the Lone Ranger star tries to salvage his fledgling career after he was previously accused of rape and sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2021.
On the most recent episode of his Armie HammerTime podcast, the 38-year-old openly joked about his obsession with weed – boasting about smoking upwards of 20 joints a day at his peak.
The only thing he liked more was passing the hash pipe and getting others so stoned they would lose control of their senses.
"I loved poisoning people," Hammer said with a laugh. "I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point where they were like, 'I’m so stoned, I can't find my feet.'"
He then doubled down on the disturbing comments by confessing he "loved marijuana roofie-ing people" until they passed out – referencing the illegal date-rape drugs known for incapacitating users.
TMI
The strange declaration follows a pattern of Hammer sharing too much information, including the revelation of leaked text messages in which he allegedly harbored sick BDSM and cannibalism fantasies.
Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the Social Network star addressed rumors he had eaten the organ of a living animal, which was reportedly included in one of the leaked text messages.
Hammer explained that during a hunting trip, he had indeed taken a singular bite out of an animal's heart.
Heart Attack
The actor added: "One of the traditions is you take a bite out of the heart, and you've got all your buddies around you. They're goading you on.
"It's sort of like almost overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for your first time. Everyone that I know who went hunting for their first time had to do something similar."
When Theroux asked the actor directly, "Are you a cannibal?" Hammer replied: "You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no."
Graphic Accusations
Hammer saw his career fall apart after he was accused of sending graphic and violent texts to multiple women about rape fantasies, cannibalism, and a desire to drink blood.
More women came forth with allegations against the disgraced star, including Hammer's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, who claimed she was branded and bruised by Hammer, and that he allegedly took graphic photos of her without her consent.
While Hammer denied the numerous allegations, he still bailed on various projects, including Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez (he was replaced by Josh Duhamel) as well as Paramount+’s Godfather spinoff, The Offer.
The actor is rumored to have then entered a treatment facility in Florida for “drug, alcohol, and sex issues.
In 2023, two years after the accusations and following a lengthy probe, Los Angeles prosecutors declined to charge the star with any crime.