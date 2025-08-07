'Cannibal' Armie Hammer's Sick Obsession with 'Poisoning People' — As Disgraced Hollywood Star Implodes Career With 'Disgusting' Admission

On the most recent episode of his Armie HammerTime podcast, the 38-year-old openly joked about his obsession with weed – boasting about smoking upwards of 20 joints a day at his peak.

The only thing he liked more was passing the hash pipe and getting others so stoned they would lose control of their senses.

"I loved poisoning people," Hammer said with a laugh. "I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point where they were like, 'I’m so stoned, I can't find my feet.'"

He then doubled down on the disturbing comments by confessing he "loved marijuana roofie-ing people" until they passed out – referencing the illegal date-rape drugs known for incapacitating users.