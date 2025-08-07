Kate Gosselin’s New Reality: Ex-TLC Queen Shares Rare Look Inside Her $750K Lakefront Home After Stepping Away From the Spotlight to Become a Nurse... Over 15 Years Following Show's End
Kate Gosselin is giving fans a rare look inside her stunning and spacious bachelorette pad for the first time, showing off what life is like for the empty-nester mother of eight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gosselin, 50, made a triumphant return to social media by starting her own TikTok account, giving unprecedented access to her North Carolina lakeside home in several videos showing off her stunning abode.
Spacious Entryway
Gosselin purchased the four-bedroom, five-bathroom house for $750,000 in 2018. While photos of its exterior showing the one-story brick house were revealed at the time, along with indoor images of the home staged for sale, the former TLC star just recently shared how she turned it into a lovely home through her decor.
The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star's long hall entryway has dark wood cabinetry and blue Persian area rugs. Her front door is made of large windows looking out to a spacious covered porch and a white picket fence that lines her leafy green yard.
Home Hair Care
In an August 5 TikTok video, Gosselin welcomed her hair colorist, Ronnie Dietrich, into her home for a touch-up session. She noted to fans, "We take our shoes off, but I don’t ask others to!" about her house as he was about to spend "eight hours" working on her tresses.
The kitchen features a large peninsula where Dietrich was able to lay out all of his supplies. Gosselin is a huge fan of stained glass, as evidenced by a framed piece of artwork hanging on the wall and appearing in other areas throughout her home.
Her 'Prized Possession'
Gosselin's spacious kitchen features tall ceilings and opens on both sides to an enormous living area with several large sofas. There's plenty of room for all eight of her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, to be seated. These days, it's home to Kate's two beloved German shepherds, whose dog beds occupy places on the floor.
Fans questioned the registered nurse about a particular piece of decor, as sets of wooden hands were seen atop both entries from the kitchen to the family room.
"All eight of my kids' hands. I used to have them in Pennsylvania across the doorway," Kate explained in a video, referring to how they had previously been in the home featured in Kate Plus 8.
"When I moved here, I knew exactly what was going to go up on those little ledges," she proclaimed, revealing how the hands are in birth order from eldest twin Mady's on the right to youngest sextuplet Joel on the left of the room.
Kate shared how they were made by a friend's brother in 2009 after the kids had their hands traced onto wood, which was then crafted into the heartfelt keepsakes from their childhood. "They are a prized possession," she gushed.
Jon and Kate's family, featuring twin daughters and sextuplets, was the focus of John & Kate Plus 8. The show was renamed to exclude his name following their 2009 divorce. Kate continued to film for TLC with the kids through 2011 at her home in Pennsylvania.
Comfy
Kate's dog Nanuq struck a pose while lounging atop a leather sofa. An oversized chessboard sits atop the living room coffee table.
While the former reality star's time with Kate Plus 8 came to an end in 2011, she recently teased a TV comeback to fans.
Soaking Sessions
Kate's bathroom features a large white sunken tub with a candle on the far side for relaxing evenings after her days working in pediatric home health care.
A tall stained glass window ensures her privacy, while the walls are adorned with striking dark blue tiles, and recessed lighting creates a soft, warm ambiance.
Staying Fit
Kate gave fans a better look at her kitchen while sharing her favorite protein shake recipe. The dark wood cabinetry is on theme with the rest of the home, while a large refrigerator-freezer allows her to stock up on plenty of food for when her kids visit.
The Kate Plus Date star's 21-year-old sextuplets graduated from high school in 2003, the same year her 24-year-old twin daughters graduated from college.
Lake Living
One of the perks of lakeside living is that Kate can walk out her back door and go for a dip anytime. She shared a TikTok video while floating in the cool water surrounded by leafy trees.
"I can’t swim, so I’m using my pink flotation device," she noted in the caption.