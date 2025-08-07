Conservative Nut Steve Bannon 'Secretly Plotting Running For President' and Thinks GOP Fav JD Vance Is 'Weak' — As Trump Refuses to Confirm Heir Apparent
Steve Bannon is throwing his hat into the ring when it comes to the 2028 presidential election, as unlikely as it may be for him to come out on top, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative, and bizarre, mouthpiece is said to be secretly lining up all his ducks for a potential run that would tear apart the MAGA movement, especially since Vice President JD Vance would most likely be the leading candidate.
Bannon Bashed Vance?
According to sources, the War Room host has begun seeking out political advice in preparation for a run, as one insider claimed Bannon shrugged off the fact Vance is currently the leading candidate to take over once President Trump is gone.
"Love him… but Vance is not tough enough to run in 2028," the source claimed Bannon has told people in his circles.
At the CPAC conference in February, conservative attendees selected Vance as the top contender for president with 61 percent of the vote; and, interestingly enough, Bannon came in at second with 12 percent.- but Bannon was second with a notable 12 percent.
However, insiders claim Bannon is taking credit for Vance's rise to the top and believes he helped the author hammer down his MAGA persona.
Bannon even "pushed and propped (Vance) up" to fit the role of vice president, the source claimed. "He created his image."
The 71-year-old has already given his few followers a preview of what his approach might be as president, revealing in a previous interview: "I don't think like a politician… all I do is back President Trump and try to move the populist agenda and the America First agenda."
As for who Trump thinks should take over him, it did not seem he was dead set on Vance when previously asked while at the South Court Auditorium.
"You could clear the entire Republican field right now," Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy told the controversial politician, and asked if Vance was likely to become the next face of the party.
Marco's Time?
"Do you agree that the heir-apparent to MAGA is JD Vance?" the pestering reporter asked. Trump was quick to mention Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his response.
"Well, I think most likely," Trump said. "In all fairness, he's the vice president, and I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form."
He made clear: "I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it's too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job. And he would be probably favored at this point."
Another odd name being thrown into the mix? The former governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem.
"She's now, arguably, the most qualified person to be president," pollster Frank Luntz gushed. "She's done the issues that people care about in a way that Republican primary voters will appreciate.
"She's got a perfect resume and she communicates the Trump philosophy with a Midwestern sensibility, and that's perfect in states like Iowa."
However, Noem has been mocked for "playing dress up," and even became the focus of all jokes on a recent episode of South Park, calling out her recent drastic facial transformation.