Conservative Nut Steve Bannon 'Secretly Plotting Running For President' and Thinks GOP Fav JD Vance Is 'Weak' — As Trump Refuses to Confirm Heir Apparent

According to sources, the War Room host has begun seeking out political advice in preparation for a run, as one insider claimed Bannon shrugged off the fact Vance is currently the leading candidate to take over once President Trump is gone.

"Love him… but Vance is not tough enough to run in 2028," the source claimed Bannon has told people in his circles.

At the CPAC conference in February, conservative attendees selected Vance as the top contender for president with 61 percent of the vote; and, interestingly enough, Bannon came in at second with 12 percent.- but Bannon was second with a notable 12 percent.

However, insiders claim Bannon is taking credit for Vance's rise to the top and believes he helped the author hammer down his MAGA persona.