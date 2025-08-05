Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre's Mar-a-Lago Secrets — Epstein Sex Slave Revealed Details About Meeting Pedo At Trump's Compound In Unpublished Memoir...After Prez Claimed She Was 'Stolen' From His Staff

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Virgina Giuffre
Source: MEGA (2), Lifetime

Virgina Giuffre met Jeffrey Epstein at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Virginia Giuffre’s unpublished memoir reveals explosive new details about how she was lured into Jeffrey Epstein’s world, and it all started at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

A Life Ruining Meeting At Mar-A-Lago

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: RADAR

Trump and Epstein are said to have been good friends.

Article continues below advertisement

In her unpublished manuscript Billionaire’s Playboy Club, Giuffre described being approached by Ghislaine Maxwell while working at the spa at Trump’s exclusive Palm Beach club.

The socialite offered to introduce her to a "wealthy man" looking for massage therapists. As previously reported, Giuffre accepted the invitation, believing it to be a legitimate opportunity to advance her career in massage therapy.

What followed was a rapid descent into Epstein’s trafficking ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Insisted She Quit Mar-A-Lago Job, Become Traveling Masseuse

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epsteinis believed to have urged Giuffre to quit her job and became a traveling masseuse.

Article continues below advertisement

In her memoir, Giuffre recalled the disturbing moment Epstein tried to take full control of her life.

"Jeffrey then made his announcement that I should just quit my job at Mar-a-Lago and become his permanent traveling masseuse," she revealed.

"He then further persuaded me with all of the luxuries that came along with my acceptance. Rather than being paid $9 per hour at my current job, I could be earning $200 per massage, which he even said could be a few times a day."

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre’s father even drove her to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion the next morning, believing it was a real opportunity.

“Instead of driving me to work the next morning my Dad dropped me off at Jeffrey's mansion. He told me not to worry about calling Mar-A-Lago, he'd take care of it for me," she recalled in the unpublished memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Strange Comments

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has continued to drop comments about Epstein and his behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, Trump made headlines when he addressed Giuffre’s connection to his private club. In an interview, the controversial politician claimed Epstein had "stolen" Giuffre from his staff, despite her long-documented abuse by the late pedophile.

“I don’t know. I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people – yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever,” Trump said in the stunning interview.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s New 'Cushy' Life in Texas 'Club Fed' — Makeup, Vegan Feasts and Workout Sessions With Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine aAxwell

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ghislaine Maxwell Believes Jeffrey Was Murdered' — Startling Twist in Epstein Scandal as Pedo's Jailed Right-Hand's True Feelings Are Revealed

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed the late sex offender would 'steal' young women from his property.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: "People that work in the spa, I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago, and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him… And other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa.’ I didn’t know that.

"And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ Whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, ‘out of here."

Giuffre’s family pushed back fiercely against Trump's comments. Her brother slammed the president, saying his remarks minimized her trauma.

The family later issued a public plea urging Trump not to pardon Maxwell or anyone tied to Epstein’s circle.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.