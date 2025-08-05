EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre's Mar-a-Lago Secrets — Epstein Sex Slave Revealed Details About Meeting Pedo At Trump's Compound In Unpublished Memoir...After Prez Claimed She Was 'Stolen' From His Staff
Virginia Giuffre’s unpublished memoir reveals explosive new details about how she was lured into Jeffrey Epstein’s world, and it all started at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Life Ruining Meeting At Mar-A-Lago
In her unpublished manuscript Billionaire’s Playboy Club, Giuffre described being approached by Ghislaine Maxwell while working at the spa at Trump’s exclusive Palm Beach club.
The socialite offered to introduce her to a "wealthy man" looking for massage therapists. As previously reported, Giuffre accepted the invitation, believing it to be a legitimate opportunity to advance her career in massage therapy.
What followed was a rapid descent into Epstein’s trafficking ring.
Epstein Insisted She Quit Mar-A-Lago Job, Become Traveling Masseuse
In her memoir, Giuffre recalled the disturbing moment Epstein tried to take full control of her life.
"Jeffrey then made his announcement that I should just quit my job at Mar-a-Lago and become his permanent traveling masseuse," she revealed.
"He then further persuaded me with all of the luxuries that came along with my acceptance. Rather than being paid $9 per hour at my current job, I could be earning $200 per massage, which he even said could be a few times a day."
Giuffre’s father even drove her to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion the next morning, believing it was a real opportunity.
“Instead of driving me to work the next morning my Dad dropped me off at Jeffrey's mansion. He told me not to worry about calling Mar-A-Lago, he'd take care of it for me," she recalled in the unpublished memoir.
Trump's Strange Comments
Last month, Trump made headlines when he addressed Giuffre’s connection to his private club. In an interview, the controversial politician claimed Epstein had "stolen" Giuffre from his staff, despite her long-documented abuse by the late pedophile.
“I don’t know. I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people – yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever,” Trump said in the stunning interview.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s New 'Cushy' Life in Texas 'Club Fed' — Makeup, Vegan Feasts and Workout Sessions With Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah
He continued: "People that work in the spa, I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago, and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him… And other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa.’ I didn’t know that.
"And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ Whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, ‘out of here."
Giuffre’s family pushed back fiercely against Trump's comments. Her brother slammed the president, saying his remarks minimized her trauma.
The family later issued a public plea urging Trump not to pardon Maxwell or anyone tied to Epstein’s circle.