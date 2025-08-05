EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre's Mar-a-Lago Secrets — Epstein Sex Slave Revealed Details About Meeting Pedo At Trump's Compound In Unpublished Memoir...After Prez Claimed She Was 'Stolen' From His Staff

In her unpublished manuscript Billionaire’s Playboy Club, Giuffre described being approached by Ghislaine Maxwell while working at the spa at Trump’s exclusive Palm Beach club.

The socialite offered to introduce her to a "wealthy man" looking for massage therapists. As previously reported, Giuffre accepted the invitation, believing it to be a legitimate opportunity to advance her career in massage therapy.

What followed was a rapid descent into Epstein’s trafficking ring.