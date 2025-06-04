EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Trolled Over 'Incesty Vibes Creepiness' For Praising Son Patrick's 'Butt and Weenie' in 'White Lotus' Nude Scene
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been heavily trolled for his "creepy" verdict on son's Patrick's nude incest scene in The White Lotus.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood action man spoke candidly about the subject and a little too enthusiastically for some fans of the hit show.
'I'm Watching Your Butt Sticking Out'
Arnie was quizzed about the scene, which saw Patrick's character get intimate with his on-screen brother during a threesome with a fellow holiday maker, during a joint interview.
The former bodybuilding champ said: "I'm watching your show, and I'm watching your butt sticking out there.
"And all of a sudden, I see the weenie. What is going on here? I mean, this is crazy."
He added: "And then I said to myself, 'Well, Arnold, hello. You did the same thing in Conan and in Terminator and all of those films. You were naked, so don't complain about it.
"But it was a shock to me that you were following my footsteps that closely."
'Weird And Creepy'
Fans on X were taken aback by Arnold's candor on the topic.
One person commented: "They are so wild and weird and creepy."
Another added: "Absolutely weird and inappropriate. This should not even have been talked about privately let alone on a public platform."
A third chimed in: "Sooo creepy… not funny."
Others said it had "incesty vibes."
However, others defended the former California governor, chalking up his remarks to totally harmless fun and "dad humor."
One user wrote: "Arnold's just being a dad – hilarious and awkward in the best way. The weenie comment got me."
"You gotta admire the bluntness though. No sugar-coating, just 'Yo, what's going on here?!' That’s the kinda dad commentary reality TV NEEDS more of," a second commented.
Another user joked: "Looks like Patrick took 'show business' a little too literally! But, when you're dad's the Terminator, even your nudity gets a performance review!"
Arnie Unsurprised Son Stripped Off
This isn't the first time the former bodybuilder has addressed the topic of his son’s nude scene in the wildly popular HBO series.
Arnie, 77, revealed on Instagram in February that he actually wasn't shocked by Patrick's onscreen nudity.
"What a show. I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn't fall far from the tree,” the action star quipped in the caption.
The action movie hero also urged fans to tune in, teasing: "Trust me."
An embarrassed Patrick, 31, later responded to his dad’s comment via X, simply writing, "Parents," alongside a pair of facepalm emojis
During promo for The White Lotus Series 3, Patrick, who is engaged to model Abby Champion, hit back at critics who claimed he only got the role due to his famous surname.
He said: "I know there are people who'll say I only got this role because of who my dad is.
"They're not seeing that I've had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I've been on.
"Of course, it's frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn't have my last name. But that's a small moment."
He added: "I would never trade my life with anyone.
"I'm very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they've instilled in me."