EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Trolled Over 'Incesty Vibes Creepiness' For Praising Son Patrick's 'Butt and Weenie' in 'White Lotus' Nude Scene

Arnie was quizzed about the scene, which saw Patrick's character get intimate with his on-screen brother during a threesome with a fellow holiday maker, during a joint interview.

The former bodybuilding champ said: "I'm watching your show, and I'm watching your butt sticking out there.

"And all of a sudden, I see the weenie. What is going on here? I mean, this is crazy."

He added: "And then I said to myself, 'Well, Arnold, hello. You did the same thing in Conan and in Terminator and all of those films. You were naked, so don't complain about it.

"But it was a shock to me that you were following my footsteps that closely."