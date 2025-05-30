EXCLUSIVE: Silver Spoons Speak Out — We Reveal What Hollywood's Nepo Babies Have to Say About The Parents That Gave Them Their Privilege-Driven Careers
Hollywood's most notorious Nepo Babies have spoken out about what it's really like growing up in the shadow of their famous parents — and profiting from their success.
RadarOnline.com can reveal stars including Lily-Rose Depp, Jaden Smith and Patrick Schwarzenegger have broken their silence about their privilege-driven careers.
Some are magnanimous in regard to their fortunate bump-ups, while others seem offended by the term Nepo Baby — and believe their efforts to crack the industry are born out of genuine talent rather than their surnames.
Here RadarOnline.com takes a look at the kids born into fame and fortune, their roles and what they have to say about the talk around their privileged parentage.
Lily-Rose Depp, 26 — Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
The actress' career highlights include roles in The Idol (2023) and Nosferatu (2024).
On her famous parents, she said: "I come from a family of artists. Both of my parents are these incredible artists, and I have grown up with that ... If people want to talk s—t, let them."
West Duchovny, 26 — Parents: David Duchovny and Téa Leoni
Following in her X Files' star dad's footsteps, the actress has starred in movie A Mouthful of Air (2021) and the TV miniseries Painkiller (2023).
Opening up about her move into the industry, she said: "I understand my privileged position and feel lucky to have such supportive parents."
Jaden Smith, 26 — Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
The actor, and all-around performer is best known for his roles in the movies The Karate Kid (2010) and After Earth (2013).
He says his parents' celebrity has given him opportunities, but it's not a guarantee of success.
Zoë Kravitz, 36 — Parents: Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
The actress played Catwoman in The Batman (2022), starred in the series Big Little Lies (2017–2019) and has directed her own movie Blink Twice (2024)
On her famous links, she said: "It's completely normal to be in the family business."
Jack Quaid, 33 — Parents: Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan
The actor has starred in The Boys (2019–present) and appeared in Scream (2022).
Being refreshingly honest about his background, he said: "No matter what I do, people are going to call attention to it.
"People have called me a Nepo Baby. I'm inclined to agree.
"I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that's more than half the battle."
Destry Allyn Spielberg, 28 — Parents: Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw
Just like her famous father, she's headed behind the camera, directing the film Please Don't Feed the Children (2024), but has also acted in Licorice Pizza (2021). She worked on her father's films, gaining experience in production roles.
She said: "People can argue nepotism, but I know deep down that I worked hard to get where I am, and it wasn't easy."
Mason Gooding, 28 — Parents: Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sara Kapfer
The scorer got his break in HBO's Ballers (2018), recently starred in the movie Heart Eyes (2025) and is reprising his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in Scream 7.
Dakota Johnson, 35 — Parents: Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith
The actress is best known for her raunchy role in Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) as well as starring in Madame Web (2024).
She finds the Nepo Baby discussion "incredibly annoying and boring."
Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31 — Parents: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Recently won acclaim for his role in The White Lotus (2025), having previously starred in Midnight Sun (2018) and Daniel Isn’t Real (2019), plus TV's American Sports Story (2024), Gen V (2023) and The Staircase (2022).
Patrick calls the Nepo Baby accusations "frustrating."