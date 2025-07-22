EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Comeback Plot Revealed — And How it Hinges on Him Teaming Up With the World's Most Controversial Musician

After 55-year-old Combs was cleared of sex trafficking but found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, sources close to the disgraced producer tell he is plotting a dramatic return to Hollywood power circles, with help from equally toxic West.

West, 48, who now goes by Ye, has publicly backed Combs since his arrest in September. Despite a long list of canceled endorsements and industry isolation, West released a track last month titled Diddy Free, featuring a jailhouse phone call between the two men.

In the clip, West is heard telling Combs: "I love you so much, it's like you raised me."

A source claimed: "Diddy’s aiming to walk free soon, and he’s already laying the groundwork with Kanye. They’re not just planning a return; they’re setting their sights on taking over Hollywood.

"Kanye stood by Diddy when no one else did, and Diddy’s deeply loyal to that."