'We're Coming For You!': Elon Musk Promises to Jail Those Behind Death Threats Amid Wave of 'Violence' Against Tesla As Billionaire Loses It During Interview

During the interview, the controversial businessman was asked if the harsh backlash against Tesla made him think twice about promoting his love for Donald Trump, whom he has been attached at the hip for months.

"I did what needed to be done," Musk said, as he highlighted the "violent, antibody reaction" to his political decisions.

He continued: "I'm not somebody who has ever committed violence. And yet, massive violence was committed against my companies, and massive violence was threatened against me."