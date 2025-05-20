Your tip
'We're Coming For You!': Elon Musk Promises to Jail Those Behind Death Threats Amid Wave of 'Violence' Against Tesla As Billionaire Loses It During Interview

Split photo of Elon Musk
Source: X

Elon Musk has had it with protestors against him and Tesla.

May 20 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Elon Musk has a clear message for anyone who sought to bring harm to him and his company: "We're coming for you."

The billionaire appeared in a virtual interview at the Qatar Economic Forum to touch on many topics, including the wave of violence and protests against his car company Tesla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Musk Rages On Protestors

musk
Source: X

Musk appeared in a virtual interview at Qatar Economic Forum to go off on numerous topics.

During the interview, the controversial businessman was asked if the harsh backlash against Tesla made him think twice about promoting his love for Donald Trump, whom he has been attached at the hip for months.

"I did what needed to be done," Musk said, as he highlighted the "violent, antibody reaction" to his political decisions.

He continued: "I'm not somebody who has ever committed violence. And yet, massive violence was committed against my companies, and massive violence was threatened against me."

'Wrong Side of History!'

tesla
Source: MEGA

He called out the wild protests against Tesla amid his political stance.

The 53-year-old then asked: "Who are these people? Why would they do that? How wrong can they be?"

"They're on the wrong side of history. And that's an evil thing to do. To go and damage some poor innocent person's car. To threaten to kill me. What's wrong with these people? I've not harmed anyone," he said.

Musk was not done going off, literally pointing his finger at anyone who had anything to do with the attacks on Tesla.

"Something needs to be done about them. And a number of them are going to prison. And they deserve it. And more will. Those people will go to prison, and the people who funded them and organized them will also go to prison."

"Don't worry, we're coming for you," Musk concluded while pointing at the screen, leading to a few laughs from the audience.

Tesla has seen a global decline in sales, largely due to Musk's political views, as the car company's showrooms in the United States have been hit with protests and vandalism incidents over the last few months.

At one point, President Trump said he would consider labeling the perpetrators domestic terrorists.

Trump Is In Musk's Corner

musk tesla
Source: MEGA

Trump stood up for Musk and labeled the protestors domestic terrorists.

During a White House media event designed to bolster Tesla in March, Trump sat in the driver's seat of a red Tesla that he said he planned to buy. He then called out the protestors and said they were "harming a great American company."

The 78-year-old then added anyone using violence against the company would "go through hell."

Musk, however, may take a step back from dropping cash on any political party, especially after putting almost $300million into the 2024 election to support Trump and Republicans, and after seeing the huge pushback.

musk robot
Source: MEGA

The 53-year-old spent almost $300million in helping promote Trump during his election.

During his virtual interview, Musk said he would “do a lot less” political spending “in the future.

Musk, however, didn't exactly explain the reasoning behind his decision to take a step back from politics, and if it had anything to do with the negative reaction against him.

“I think I’ve done enough," he said. “If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I don’t currently see a reason."

