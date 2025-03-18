Your tip
Mariah Carey

Why 'Meme Queen' Mariah Carey Is Going Viral Over Brutal Reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards tribute

Photo of Mariah Carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey seemingly wasn't feeling a tribute performance to her before receiving the Icon Award.

Profile Image

March 18 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Mariah Carey has given fans yet another viral moment following her reaction at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fans couldn't get enough of the so-called meme queen's brutal reaction to a tribute performance from Tori Kelly and Muni Long, who played a variety of Carey's biggest hits before she received the 2025 Icon Award.

mariah carey goes viral over side eye at iheartradio music awards
Source: MEGA

Carey was awarded this year's Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Carey, 55, isn't known for hiding her true feelings – and her reaction to Monday night's award show was no different.

As Long, 36, was singing We Belong Together, the camera panned to Carey in the audience – and an instant viral meme was created.

The 55-year-old slowly turned her head before giving a side-eye in apparent disapproval over the tribute.

Source: @JUSTICEXLAMBILY/X

Carey's side-eye was caught on camera during 'We Belong Together.'

Online, users wasted no time chiming in – and sharing – Carey's not-so-subtle reaction.

One X user shared a gif of Carey's side-eye and added, "this gif of Mariah Carey will go down in history," while a second noted, "I am cackling at how fast this already became a meme."

Another chimed in: "She was wondering why they didn't book Ariana."

And a fourth wrote: "The shade on her face lol."

mariah carey health warnings partying late nights
Source: MEGA

Social media users noted Carey couldn't hide the 'shade' on her face.

Some thought Carey's face had more to do with her being "out of it" than upset at the musical act.

One user noted: "She looked a bit out of it. Even when delivering her speech she seemed a bit vacant. I hope she's alright."

The viral moments for Carey didn't stop with her audience reaction, either.

During her acceptance speech, the All I Want For Christmas is You singer drew laughter from the crowd and viewers at home when she had a diva moment over the lighting on stage.

While accepting the Icon Award, Carey paused with a trophy in hand to check the spotlight on her.

She waved a hand around as she asked: "Is the lighting okay? Because I don't like bad lighting. Is it okay?"

Carey then proceeded to show off her outfit and asked another question: "Do you like the ensemble?"

The crowd cheered wildly as Carey spun around, giving a 360-degree view of her black sparkly off-the-shoulder gown.

Source: @DEADLINE/X

Carey spun around on stage as she drew applause for her outfit.

Fans online ate up Carey's diva moment.

One cheered: "This is how you know she’s good, always gotta do a lighting check!"

Another wrote: "This is the Queen that everyone trips over themselves trying to be…she's beyond iconic."

A third wrote: "Mariah is totally in on the joke. She knows what the fans expect from her and she's happy to deliver."

Others branded her the "OG diva" and "legendary."

While Carey has embraced her "diva" brand, she spoke about how "magical" it still is hearing her own music even after decades in the industry and top of the charts.

Carey said: "I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical."

