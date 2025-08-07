The Queen Took Part in 'Exorcism' to Banish Ghoul From Historic Estate Rumored to Be 'The Ghost of Princess Diana'
The Queen attended an "exorcism" to banish a ghoul from her Sandringham Estate — feared to be the "ghost of Princess Diana."
RadarOnline.com can reveal royal staff were reportedly left frightened by an unexplained phenomena in the bedroom where King George VI, the Queen's father, died in 1952.
Unexplained Phenomena
And royal expert Robert Hardman has now lifted the lid on the story, first reported in 2000 by royal biographer Kenneth Rose, to reveal what really went on at the "exorcism" — and what part the late Queen played.
Hardman explained: "It wasn't a conventional exorcism.
"There was no dramatic casting out of demons, like you see in films.
"It was said that the room contained a troubled spirit and that the parson was supposed to bless the space.
"No one was quite sure who the ghost was supposed to be, despite it appearing in the room where George VI had died.
"Rose speculated whether it might be the ghost of Diana, the late Princess of Wales – who had died a few years before."
'Ghost Of Diana'
Reportedly, the Queen, Queen mother and her lady-in-waiting, Prue Penn, attended the service held in the haunted room.
The parson had pushed for a cleansing ceremony after sensing what Rose said was a "restlessness" in the space.
The service itself saw the taking of Holy Communion and the holding of special prayers, said to be targeted to dispel the roaming spirit of George VI.
Whether the royals who took part believed the staff's eerie reports remains a mystery.
The service was likely a pragmatic decision by the Queen mother, to show the servants that they were taking their concerns seriously.
'Strong Sense Of Spiritual'
Hardman said it was particularly strange that Elizabeth attended, given her cynicism for this type of "wilder theory."
"The late Queen had a strong faith, but she was not superstitious," Hardman said.
"She did not have time for these wilder theories — but she did have a strong sense of the spiritual, as does King Charles."
Last year, it was revealed Charles allegedly saw the Tudor-era monarch Elizabeth I wandering through Windsor Castle, which dates back to the middle ages.
"The late Queen saw her namesake Queen Elizabeth (I) in the library at Windsor Castle. The King has seen the same ghost, and his grandfather.
"George VI saw Queen Elizabeth eight times in the library before the start of the Second World War," paranormal historian Richard Felix claimed in the Amazon Prime documentary The King of UFOs.
Felix added that the Royal Family is well aware of these ghostly inhabitants, saying: "All of their properties have ghosts in them, and they know it and have witnessed it."
Prince William and Kate Middleton even have their own resident specter at their country house, Anmer Hall.
Felix said there's "a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason."