Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Making Comeback Plans' From Prison Cell: Convicted Sex Creep Eyes Mega Money 'Madison Square Garden Gig' Amid Donald Trump Pardon Bid

The Missing You hitmaker has been held in a New York City jail since he was arrested last fall in connection with the federal charges.

The rapper was cleared on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in his criminal trial last month but was convicted in connection with federal prostitution violations — and on Monday, was denied bail.

However, he has a hearing on slate for October 3 that could serve as the conduit for a potential pardon, which has been hinted by Donald Trump.

And according to this attorney Marc Agnifilo, Combs is hopeful of getting out of prison to resume his career.