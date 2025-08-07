Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Making Comeback Plans' From Prison Cell: Convicted Sex Creep Eyes Mega Money 'Madison Square Garden Gig' Amid Donald Trump Pardon Bid
Sean "Diddy" Combs is plotting a music comeback from his prison cell — and is eying up a mega money gig at Madison Square Garden.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shamed rapper, 55, has spoken openly to his lawyer about his plans to return to the industry, as well as establishing a "loving and present relationship" with his seven children.
Comeback Trail
The Missing You hitmaker has been held in a New York City jail since he was arrested last fall in connection with the federal charges.
The rapper was cleared on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in his criminal trial last month but was convicted in connection with federal prostitution violations — and on Monday, was denied bail.
However, he has a hearing on slate for October 3 that could serve as the conduit for a potential pardon, which has been hinted by Donald Trump.
And according to this attorney Marc Agnifilo, Combs is hopeful of getting out of prison to resume his career.
Reestablish Relationship With Kids
He said: "He's going to be back at Madison Square Garden — and I said I'll be there," before adding: "I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children."
When quizzed on his music aspirations, Agnifilo continued: "No — honestly, he has not — OK, one thing he said, he said he's 'going to be back in Madison Square garden.'"
When asked "Doing what?", Agnifilo responded: "I guess being on stage, you know?"
Agnifilo also said of Combs: "I think he's someone who's always going to strive to do something, you know, exceptional and probably demanding and challenging."
The chatter about the rapper's future comes amid news his legal team has been in contact with President Trump's administration about a potential pardon.
Hopeful Of Pardon
Another member of Combs' legal team, Nicole Westmoreland, said it was her "understanding that we've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon" in a chat earlier this week.
Combs remains "a very hopeful person," Westmoreland said, and is upbeat that Trump — who he has a relationship with dating back decades — will grant his request.
Trump spoke on Friday about his prospects of granting Combs’ pardon.
"Well he was essentially, sort of, half-innocent," the President said. "I don't know what they do that he's still in jail or something. He was celebrating a victory but I guess it wasn't as good a victory."
Trump added of their longtime association: "I was very friendly with him, get along with him great, seemed like a nice guy, didn't know him well."
The President previously took a noncommittal stance when asked about his prospects of pardoning Combs.
"Nobody's asked but I know people are thinking about it — I know they're thinking about it," the President told reporters in an Oval Office meeting. "I think some people have been very close to asking."
He added of the music mogul: '"I haven't seen him, I haven't spoken to him in years."