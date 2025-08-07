EXCLUSIVE: Who's Laughing Now? Charlie Sheen Rubs Salt in Ex-Wife Denise Richards' Divorce Wounds After 'RHOBH' Star's Ugly Split From Aaron Phypers

Former trainwreck Charlie Sheen has had no time for ex-wife Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers while also having major beefs with her, but now that she's divorcing, RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Two and a Half Men star is rubbing salt in her wounds.

"Charlie was never a fan of Aaron and thought the guy was smug and a leech," an insider claimed. "But he also hasn't got a lot of sympathy for Denise, they've had some contentious fights over the years. And she hasn't been there much for Charlie during his darkest days.

"Now she's dealing with this guy who is going to take her to the cleaners, and Charlie can say, 'I told you so.'"