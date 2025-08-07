Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Who's Laughing Now? Charlie Sheen Rubs Salt in Ex-Wife Denise Richards' Divorce Wounds After 'RHOBH' Star's Ugly Split From Aaron Phypers

Photo of Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen is believed to be all about the 'karma' Denise Richards is receiving.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Former trainwreck Charlie Sheen has had no time for ex-wife Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers while also having major beefs with her, but now that she's divorcing, RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Two and a Half Men star is rubbing salt in her wounds.

"Charlie was never a fan of Aaron and thought the guy was smug and a leech," an insider claimed. "But he also hasn't got a lot of sympathy for Denise, they've had some contentious fights over the years. And she hasn't been there much for Charlie during his darkest days.

"Now she's dealing with this guy who is going to take her to the cleaners, and Charlie can say, 'I told you so.'"

Photo of Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Phypers filed for divorce after once vowing he and Richards would never split.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Sheen and Richards' breakup was messy, with her filing for divorce in March 2005 while six months pregnant with their second daughter, Lola, now 20.

Their split was finalized in 2006, and while there have been ups and downs, especially over older daughter Sami, 21, they're living in relative peace now.

Now Richards' divorce from Phypers, who shut down his Malibu wellness center after being sued for alleged fraud, is looking ugly.

Sources said he's demanding spousal support from the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, claiming she now rakes in $250,000 a month from her show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which just got the axe, her OnlyFans account, and promotional gigs.

There Goes The Marriage

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen reportedly believes Richards is facing karma after years of personal clashes.

The pair insisted they'd never divorce.

"Yeah, I'm never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f------ get divorced," Richards previously said.

Phypers added: "We'll just have different homes or something. But we're not gonna hate each other."

Then two-faced Phypers filed on July 7 after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences," and former druggie-boozer Sheen is grinning.

'This Is Karma'

Photo of Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Phypers wants spousal support despite his fraud allegations.

"Deep down, it gives him a bit of satisfaction, especially since Denise has raved about how perfect her marriage was, that Aaron was a better husband and lover," noted the insider.

"Charlie is saying this is karma. Denise was hard on him for a long time."

The source claimed: "At this point, all he cares about is the kids, and he's going to be ever-present, making sure Denise's drama doesn't touch them."

